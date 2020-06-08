Monday, June 8 Evening Forecast

A wet night ahead as the remnants of “Cristobal” move north across the area. Rain will spread from south to north early this evening. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Tuesday morning. The rain will be heavy at times with the heaviest rain likely focusing in a north to south band just east of Hwy. 65. Rain totals within this band will be in the 2 to 4″ range with locally higher amounts over 5″ possible. Rain totals will drop off on either side with a very sharp cut off to the west with little or no rain west of I-49.

Given the amount of rain, flooding and flash flooding is likely. This will be especially dangerous with the flooding risk increasing after midnight through sunrise. Be very careful if traveling overnight, especially county roads where low water crossings are more common.

The rain will make a quick exit after sunrise Tuesday with the area rain free by late morning.

The risk of active weather will continue though with a potent storm moving through the region late Tuesday. For now, it looks like storm chances will be very limited and mainly confined to areas closer to Central Missouri. This is thanks to drier air and a cap flooding the area in the wake of “Cristobal”. Given the amount of wind energy, we’ll need to keep a close eye on this scenario.

Temperatures Tuesday afternoon look like they could get rather hot, especially to the west where low 90s are expected. Areas to the east can expect highs in the upper 80s.

Clouds will wrap into the area Tuesday night along with cooler temperatures. A few misty showers are possible early Wednesday with clouds clearing out from west to during the afternoon. The afternoon looks pleasant with low humidity and highs in the 70s.

The rest of the week through the upcoming weekend should remain pretty quiet. A front may try to push across the area late Friday with a low chance for a shower or thunderstorm. The rest of the forecast looks dry with temperatures comfortably cool at night and warm during the day. All in all, a pretty seasonable pattern through the weekend.

Scattered Clouds

Springfield

79°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 82°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
71°F Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Branson

72°F Broken Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low near 70F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
70°F Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low near 70F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 69F. NE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
69°F Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 69F. NE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

80°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
70°F Thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
13 mph E
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
16 mph ENE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely - heavy rainfall is possible, especially during the evening. Low 71F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
71°F Showers and thunderstorms likely - heavy rainfall is possible, especially during the evening. Low 71F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
15 mph E
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

87° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 87° 71°

Tuesday

90° / 57°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 30% 90° 57°

Wednesday

76° / 55°
Partly cloudy and windy
Partly cloudy and windy 20% 76° 55°

Thursday

83° / 61°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 83° 61°

Friday

85° / 61°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 85° 61°

Saturday

83° / 60°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 83° 60°

Sunday

84° / 62°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 84° 62°

Hourly Forecast

80°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

78°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

76°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
76°

75°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
75°

73°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
73°

73°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
73°

72°

1 AM
Rain
100%
72°

72°

2 AM
Rain
100%
72°

71°

3 AM
Heavy Rain
100%
71°

71°

4 AM
Rain
100%
71°

71°

5 AM
Rain
100%
71°

71°

6 AM
Rain
90%
71°

70°

7 AM
Showers
60%
70°

72°

8 AM
Showers
40%
72°

73°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

81°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

83°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

88°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
85°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
82°

