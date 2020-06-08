Monday, June 8 Evening Forecast

A wet night ahead as the remnants of “Cristobal” move north across the area. Rain will spread from south to north early this evening. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Tuesday morning. The rain will be heavy at times with the heaviest rain likely focusing in a north to south band just east of Hwy. 65. Rain totals within this band will be in the 2 to 4″ range with locally higher amounts over 5″ possible. Rain totals will drop off on either side with a very sharp cut off to the west with little or no rain west of I-49.





Given the amount of rain, flooding and flash flooding is likely. This will be especially dangerous with the flooding risk increasing after midnight through sunrise. Be very careful if traveling overnight, especially county roads where low water crossings are more common.

The rain will make a quick exit after sunrise Tuesday with the area rain free by late morning.

The risk of active weather will continue though with a potent storm moving through the region late Tuesday. For now, it looks like storm chances will be very limited and mainly confined to areas closer to Central Missouri. This is thanks to drier air and a cap flooding the area in the wake of “Cristobal”. Given the amount of wind energy, we’ll need to keep a close eye on this scenario.

Temperatures Tuesday afternoon look like they could get rather hot, especially to the west where low 90s are expected. Areas to the east can expect highs in the upper 80s.

Clouds will wrap into the area Tuesday night along with cooler temperatures. A few misty showers are possible early Wednesday with clouds clearing out from west to during the afternoon. The afternoon looks pleasant with low humidity and highs in the 70s.

The rest of the week through the upcoming weekend should remain pretty quiet. A front may try to push across the area late Friday with a low chance for a shower or thunderstorm. The rest of the forecast looks dry with temperatures comfortably cool at night and warm during the day. All in all, a pretty seasonable pattern through the weekend.