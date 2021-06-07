Monday, June 7 Morning Forecast

Another unsettled week is in store across the Ozarks thanks to a cut-off area of low pressure in the upper-levels of the atmosphere. This is going to plague our weather pattern with showers and storms once again. It’s not going to be a washout by any stretch of the imagination but it’s going to be a week where you want to keep the umbrella handy. We’re not going to see much sunshine for our Monday but it’s looking like some peeks will pop out from behind the clouds. The better chance for showers and storms develops during peak daytime heating, later on this afternoon. Activity will be widely scattered and likely will diminish as we progress into the overnight. A stray storm can’t be ruled out tonight but it’s definitely looking drier. As this upper-level low slowly meanders eastward, more of the same is on tap tomorrow. Hit and miss showers and storms are on the docket, especially in the afternoon and evening. Less cloud cover and more sun does look to be the trend though as we head through the workweek. Scattered storms remain in the forecast Wednesday but Thursday’s chances are looking more isolated. It will be hotter too, with temps surging into the upper 80s during the afternoon. That pesky low will finally exit by the latter half of the workweek but a cold front looks to approach by Friday. This boundary brings another chance of storms and these could have the shot to be strong to severe with the ingredients in place. We’ll have a really strong cap in the atmosphere though which could prevent development. We’ll be monitoring trends closely so make sure you stay with us for the latest forecast. The weekend is looking less humid but still warm for this time of the year. Expect a lot more sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs rounding out in the upper 80s as a ridge of high pressure takes over the region. Overall the pattern through the weekend and into next week is looking hotter and drier with highs staying above average into the third week of the month.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer