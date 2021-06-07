Monday, June 7 Morning Forecast

Another unsettled week is in store across the Ozarks thanks to a cut-off area of low pressure in the upper-levels of the atmosphere. This is going to plague our weather pattern with showers and storms once again. It’s not going to be a washout by any stretch of the imagination but it’s going to be a week where you want to keep the umbrella handy. We’re not going to see much sunshine for our Monday but it’s looking like some peeks will pop out from behind the clouds. The better chance for showers and storms develops during peak daytime heating, later on this afternoon. Activity will be widely scattered and likely will diminish as we progress into the overnight. A stray storm can’t be ruled out tonight but it’s definitely looking drier. As this upper-level low slowly meanders eastward, more of the same is on tap tomorrow. Hit and miss showers and storms are on the docket, especially in the afternoon and evening. Less cloud cover and more sun does look to be the trend though as we head through the workweek. Scattered storms remain in the forecast Wednesday but Thursday’s chances are looking more isolated. It will be hotter too, with temps surging into the upper 80s during the afternoon. That pesky low will finally exit by the latter half of the workweek but a cold front looks to approach by Friday. This boundary brings another chance of storms and these could have the shot to be strong to severe with the ingredients in place. We’ll have a really strong cap in the atmosphere though which could prevent development. We’ll be monitoring trends closely so make sure you stay with us for the latest forecast. The weekend is looking less humid but still warm for this time of the year. Expect a lot more sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs rounding out in the upper 80s as a ridge of high pressure takes over the region. Overall the pattern through the weekend and into next week is looking hotter and drier with highs staying above average into the third week of the month.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

69°F Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

72°F Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
67°F Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
53%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

69°F Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
52%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

75°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
46%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

72°F Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
67°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
62%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

79° / 66°
Showers
Showers 40% 79° 66°

Tuesday

83° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 83° 68°

Wednesday

86° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 70°

Thursday

88° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 88° 71°

Friday

90° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 90° 71°

Saturday

87° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 87° 65°

Sunday

87° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 87° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
72°

74°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

76°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
76°

77°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
77°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
78°

79°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
79°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

76°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
76°

77°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
77°

76°

7 PM
Few Showers
30%
76°

73°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
73°

71°

9 PM
Few Showers
32%
71°

71°

10 PM
Showers
37%
71°

70°

11 PM
Showers
37%
70°

69°

12 AM
Few Showers
33%
69°

68°

1 AM
Few Showers
32%
68°

68°

2 AM
Showers
38%
68°

67°

3 AM
Showers
42%
67°

67°

4 AM
Showers
44%
67°

67°

5 AM
Showers
41%
67°

67°

6 AM
Showers
43%
67°

68°

7 AM
Few Showers
31%
68°

69°

8 AM
Showers
37%
69°

71°

9 AM
Few Showers
32%
71°
