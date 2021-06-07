Monday, June 7 Evening Forecast

We kicked off the week on a cloudy note. Comfortable temperatures this morning warmed quickly once some peeks of sun worked through the clouds. This sent temperatures into the low 80s with a wave of spotty showers and thunderstorms spreading north out of Arkansas during the afternoon. The risk for spotty showers will linger overnight with the highest chances for rain east of Hwy. 65. This is closer to a pocket of stormy weather that will be lifting northeast across Arkansas and into Missouri by Tuesday.

That pocket of stormy weather will slowly spin its way northeast across Southeast Missouri. The highest coverage of showers and thunderstorms will be closer to the track. Further west, a cloudy morning will give way to partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. There will be a few spotty showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon. Most areas will remain dry though.

We’ll transition into a drier and hotter pattern during the second half of the week. A storm located over the Ozarks will be pushing east of the area Wednesday into Thursday with drier air slowly working in behind the departing storm. Warmer air will also be building in and with sunnier skies, temperatures will climb to the highest levels so far this year. Mid 80s will be common on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s Thursday. The overnights will remain warm too with temperatures not dropping below 70° after Wednesday.

The hottest day of the week may set up by Friday. Warm, dry air aloft may make it tough for any rain. That said, we’ll have to keep an eye on some rain and cloud cover that may try to spill in from the northwest. Temperatures Friday will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, our hottest day yet this year.

A weak front will move south across the area Saturday. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible south of Hwy. 60 with another hot day expected as temperatures climb into the upper 80s again.

By Sunday, enough dry air will move in to knock out a bit of the humidity. This will also knock out any chance for rain with mostly sunny skies expected both Sunday and Monday. The overnights will be a little more comfortable, but the afternoons will remain warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.