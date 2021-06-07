Monday, June 7 Evening Forecast

We kicked off the week on a cloudy note. Comfortable temperatures this morning warmed quickly once some peeks of sun worked through the clouds. This sent temperatures into the low 80s with a wave of spotty showers and thunderstorms spreading north out of Arkansas during the afternoon. The risk for spotty showers will linger overnight with the highest chances for rain east of Hwy. 65. This is closer to a pocket of stormy weather that will be lifting northeast across Arkansas and into Missouri by Tuesday.

That pocket of stormy weather will slowly spin its way northeast across Southeast Missouri. The highest coverage of showers and thunderstorms will be closer to the track. Further west, a cloudy morning will give way to partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. There will be a few spotty showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon. Most areas will remain dry though.

We’ll transition into a drier and hotter pattern during the second half of the week. A storm located over the Ozarks will be pushing east of the area Wednesday into Thursday with drier air slowly working in behind the departing storm. Warmer air will also be building in and with sunnier skies, temperatures will climb to the highest levels so far this year. Mid 80s will be common on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s Thursday. The overnights will remain warm too with temperatures not dropping below 70° after Wednesday.

The hottest day of the week may set up by Friday. Warm, dry air aloft may make it tough for any rain. That said, we’ll have to keep an eye on some rain and cloud cover that may try to spill in from the northwest. Temperatures Friday will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, our hottest day yet this year.

A weak front will move south across the area Saturday. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible south of Hwy. 60 with another hot day expected as temperatures climb into the upper 80s again.

By Sunday, enough dry air will move in to knock out a bit of the humidity. This will also knock out any chance for rain with mostly sunny skies expected both Sunday and Monday. The overnights will be a little more comfortable, but the afternoons will remain warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Branson

78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
67°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
61%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Harrison

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
66°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
62%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

79°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

78°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers likely late, and possibly a thunderstorm. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
67°F Cloudy with showers likely late, and possibly a thunderstorm. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
78%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

80° / 66°
Showers
Showers 40% 80° 66°

Tuesday

82° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 82° 68°

Wednesday

85° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 85° 70°

Thursday

87° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 87° 71°

Friday

88° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 88° 71°

Saturday

87° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 87° 67°

Sunday

86° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 86° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
77°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
6%
75°

73°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
9%
73°

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
71°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
69°

68°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
68°

68°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
68°

68°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
68°

68°

4 AM
Showers
42%
68°

67°

5 AM
Showers
41%
67°

67°

6 AM
Showers
37%
67°

67°

7 AM
Showers
39%
67°

69°

8 AM
Showers
36%
69°

70°

9 AM
Showers
45%
70°

71°

10 AM
Showers
52%
71°

73°

11 AM
Showers
50%
73°

75°

12 PM
Showers
50%
75°

76°

1 PM
Showers
48%
76°

77°

2 PM
Showers
52%
77°

78°

3 PM
Showers
40%
78°

79°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
79°

79°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°
