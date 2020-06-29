Monday, June 29 Morning Forecast

Summery pattern takes hold this week.

Today a weak hiccup will spin through the Ozarks. That will generate scattered showers/ storms especially east of HWY-65. No severe weather is expected but locally heavy rain and lightning would be threats.

We stay warm and humid with highs in the middle 80’s.

An isolated storm is possible tonight, otherwise it stays muggy with lows only in the lower 70’s.

Isolated storms are possible tomorrow, most stay dry. It will be hot and humid with highs around 90 degrees.

By Wednesday and Thursday a high pressure dome of heat/ humidity sits over the Ozarks bringing mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 90’s will feel closer to 100-105 degrees. Some may need a Heat Advisory, stay cool and hydrated!

The dome breaks down with a few showers/ storms possible Friday into the 4th of July. Highs near 90 degrees will still feel rather warm.