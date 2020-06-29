Monday, June 29 Morning Forecast

Weather

Scattered showers/ storms today

Summery pattern takes hold this week.

Today a weak hiccup will spin through the Ozarks. That will generate scattered showers/ storms especially east of HWY-65. No severe weather is expected but locally heavy rain and lightning would be threats.

We stay warm and humid with highs in the middle 80’s.

An isolated storm is possible tonight, otherwise it stays muggy with lows only in the lower 70’s.

Isolated storms are possible tomorrow, most stay dry. It will be hot and humid with highs around 90 degrees.

By Wednesday and Thursday a high pressure dome of heat/ humidity sits over the Ozarks bringing mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 90’s will feel closer to 100-105 degrees. Some may need a Heat Advisory, stay cool and hydrated!

The dome breaks down with a few showers/ storms possible Friday into the 4th of July. Highs near 90 degrees will still feel rather warm.

Clear

Springfield

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
73°F Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Harrison

76°F Broken Clouds Feels like 76°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
71°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
72°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

85° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 40% 85° 73°

Tuesday

90° / 73°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 30% 90° 73°

Wednesday

93° / 73°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 93° 73°

Thursday

92° / 72°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 92° 72°

Friday

89° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 30% 89° 70°

Saturday

90° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 30% 90° 72°

Sunday

91° / 72°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 91° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

73°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

81°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

82°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

82°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

83°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

85°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

80°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

