Monday, June 29 Evening Forecast

We started off the day warm and muggy with temperatures in the 70’s. We saw a few scattered showers and storms this afternoon that dropped some heavy pockets of rain. Otherwise, we were warm and cloudy. Daily rain chances continue with a hot and humid pattern continuing for the rest of the week.

Overnight tonight we’ll have a few clouds, maybe a shower or two, with temperatures only dropping into the lower 70’s, staying warm and muggy.

Tuesday, a chance of shower and storms is possible, but these will be scattered and isolated in nature. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with overnight lows in the lower and middle 70’s.

An area of high pressure will start to build in, bringing drier, hotter, and more humid conditions for the middle of the week.

Wednesday and Thursday have a spotty storm or two but will stay mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures both days will be in the lower and middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90’s and triple digits. Stay hydrated and use sunscreen if you have any outdoor plans. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 70’s.

Friday and Saturday will have a chance of showers and storms. Not looking at washout days, but showers will be possible. Keep an eye to the sky if you have any outdoor plans. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with overnight lows in the lower 70’s.

Sunday and Monday will be drier with temperatures in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.