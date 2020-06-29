Monday, June 29 Evening Forecast

Weather

Daily rain chances, hot & humid conditions --

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We started off the day warm and muggy with temperatures in the 70’s. We saw a few scattered showers and storms this afternoon that dropped some heavy pockets of rain. Otherwise, we were warm and cloudy. Daily rain chances continue with a hot and humid pattern continuing for the rest of the week.

Overnight tonight we’ll have a few clouds, maybe a shower or two, with temperatures only dropping into the lower 70’s, staying warm and muggy.

Tuesday, a chance of shower and storms is possible, but these will be scattered and isolated in nature. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with overnight lows in the lower and middle 70’s.

An area of high pressure will start to build in, bringing drier, hotter, and more humid conditions for the middle of the week.

Wednesday and Thursday have a spotty storm or two but will stay mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures both days will be in the lower and middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90’s and triple digits. Stay hydrated and use sunscreen if you have any outdoor plans. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 70’s.

Friday and Saturday will have a chance of showers and storms. Not looking at washout days, but showers will be possible. Keep an eye to the sky if you have any outdoor plans. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with overnight lows in the lower 70’s.

Sunday and Monday will be drier with temperatures in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Springfield

85°F Broken Clouds Feels like 91°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
73°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Branson

84°F Broken Clouds Feels like 90°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

83°F Overcast Feels like 88°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
71°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

Rolla

84°F Few Clouds Feels like 87°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Localized flooding is possible.
71°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Localized flooding is possible.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

West Plains

81°F Few Clouds Feels like 84°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
71°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

85° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 40% 85° 73°

Tuesday

90° / 74°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 30% 90° 74°

Wednesday

93° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 93° 74°

Thursday

93° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 93° 73°

Friday

90° / 70°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 90° 70°

Saturday

89° / 70°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 30% 89° 70°

Sunday

91° / 71°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 91° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

76°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

79°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

80°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

88°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

88°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

Trending Stories