Monday, June 28 Overnight Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

87° / 70°
Scattered Storms
Scattered Storms 40% 87° 70°

Wednesday

84° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 84° 69°

Thursday

79° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 79° 66°

Friday

81° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 81° 60°

Saturday

79° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 79° 59°

Sunday

81° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 81° 62°

Monday

85° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 85° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
83°

84°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
84°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

86°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

87°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
87°

85°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
85°

83°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

84°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
84°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
83°

79°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
77°

76°

10 PM
Cloudy
18%
76°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
74°

73°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
73°

73°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
72°

72°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
72°

71°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
71°

71°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
71°

72°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
72°

74°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
74°

77°

9 AM
Few Showers
32%
77°

79°

10 AM
Showers
45%
79°

It’s been a day of heavy rainfall and thunder across areas north of the interstate. A stripe of 1 to 3″ of rainfall fell from Joplin east across Lake of the Ozarks. That band of rain faded by early evening with a few additional clusters of showers and thunderstorms firing up just to the south where the atmosphere hadn’t been worked over.

Flooding Near Lincoln, MO, Monday Afternoon (Photo Credit: Christie Ross)

For the rest of tonight, pockets of showers and thunderstorms near the interstate will fade with the risk of showers and a few thunderstorms shifting north overnight. Along and south of the interstate it will remain pretty quiet outside of a stray shower.

A lingering frontal boundary has been the focus for the wet weather over the past several days. It will lift further north on Tuesday taking the focus for wet weather with it. We can expect partly sunny skies and warm temperatures as readings climb into the mid to upper 80s across the Ozarks. Showers and thunderstorms will bubble up, but they’ll tend to be on the spotty side.

The front will edge a bit further south on Wednesday. This will lead to a bit more cloud cover and maybe an uptick in shower and thunderstorm chances, at least north of the state line. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the low to mid 80s north to mid to upper 80s south.

The jet stream will begin to buckle more across the Eastern U.S. by Thursday. This will push the cold front across the area bringing a round of widespread showers and thunderstorms through the area. Temperatures should be cooler too as a result with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

We’ll start to flush out the humidity by Friday morning, but there will likely be enough lingering moisture for partly cloudy skies and a shot at a few spotty showers into the afternoon. Temperatures will be mild for early July with highs topping out in the low 80s.

Drier air will continue to flood the area through Saturday and Sunday. This will make for fantastic weather for the 4th of July weekend. The pattern looks dry and fairly sunny. Temperatures will be comfortably cool at night with comfortably warm afternoon highs in the low 80s. Viewing conditions look perfect Sunday evening for area firework displays. Humidity levels will remain comfortable too through the weekend.

Temperatures will be heading higher by Monday. The day looks warm and dry with highs in the mid 80s.

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SE 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
70°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SE 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Branson

83°F Fair Feels like 90°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

83°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

85°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

85°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
