Monday, June 28 Morning Forecast

It wasn’t a washout of a weekend across the Ozarks and it’s not looking like we’ll have that scenario for our Monday. A stalled front is setting up shop and this will keep the threat for on and of storms in the forecast today. We will have some instability in the atmosphere so we could have a few stronger storms with some small hail and gusty winds. Widespread severe weather is not expected which is good news but keep your eyes to the sky and stay weather aware. Temps are going to be a little below average for this time of year, topping out in the low to mid-80s. Better chances of rain are on tap to the west, closer to the boundary. Highs rebound into the mid-80s tomorrow with another round of scattered storms in store. The front remains parked on top of the area with little impulses in the upper-levels of the atmosphere aiding in our storm threat. Keep the umbrella handy as hit and miss storms are in store again Wednesday as the front wobbles around Ozarks. This front looks to finally sweep through the viewing area Thursday and will bring the chance for more showers and storms. More refreshing air then build into the region by the end of the week but we could still see a few showers lingering as the upper-level part of this storm system moves through. As we head into the holiday weekend, high pressure at the surface settles in. Lots of sunshine is on tap as a result along with comfy conditions for Saturday and July 4th. Highs will be a touch below average for this time of year, topping out in the low to mid 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Have great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer