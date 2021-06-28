Monday, June 28 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

83° / 69°
Scattered Storms
Scattered Storms 60% 83° 69°

Tuesday

85° / 70°
Scattered Storms
Scattered Storms 60% 85° 70°

Wednesday

84° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 84° 69°

Thursday

78° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 78° 66°

Friday

79° / 59°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 79° 59°

Saturday

80° / 58°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 80° 58°

Sunday

82° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 82° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

77°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

77°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
77°

77°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
77°

80°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
80°

80°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
84%
80°

81°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
81°

81°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
81°

81°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
81°

82°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
82°

80°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
80°

78°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
78°

77°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
77°

75°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
75°

74°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
74°

74°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
74°

73°

12 AM
Cloudy
23%
73°

73°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
73°

72°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
72°

71°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
71°

70°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
70°

70°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

71°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
71°

It wasn’t a washout of a weekend across the Ozarks and it’s not looking like we’ll have that scenario for our Monday. A stalled front is setting up shop and this will keep the threat for on and of storms in the forecast today. We will have some instability in the atmosphere so we could have a few stronger storms with some small hail and gusty winds. Widespread severe weather is not expected which is good news but keep your eyes to the sky and stay weather aware. Temps are going to be a little below average for this time of year, topping out in the low to mid-80s. Better chances of rain are on tap to the west, closer to the boundary. Highs rebound into the mid-80s tomorrow with another round of scattered storms in store. The front remains parked on top of the area with little impulses in the upper-levels of the atmosphere aiding in our storm threat. Keep the umbrella handy as hit and miss storms are in store again Wednesday as the front wobbles around Ozarks. This front looks to finally sweep through the viewing area Thursday and will bring the chance for more showers and storms. More refreshing air then build into the region by the end of the week but we could still see a few showers lingering as the upper-level part of this storm system moves through. As we head into the holiday weekend, high pressure at the surface settles in. Lots of sunshine is on tap as a result along with comfy conditions for Saturday and July 4th. Highs will be a touch below average for this time of year, topping out in the low to mid 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Have great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Branson

71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
2 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
70°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
44%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Light Rain

Harrison

70°F Light Rain Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
36%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
