Monday, June 26 Morning Forecast

The heat and humidity have been the big headline over the weekend and that will continue into the start of the workweek. A front has brought some storms over the last 24 hours but we still could see stray storms this afternoon. The front will hang around closer to the Arkansas Stateline and it’s looking like that will be the zone for an isolated storm or two during the peak heating time. This is when instability will be at its greatest. Any activity should gradually fade through the evening. Highs today will be topping out in the low to mid-90s. This ridge of high pressure will dominate our weather pattern as we head through the rest of the week with the hotter trend holding. Temperatures look to surge back into the mid and upper 90s by Wednesday into the latter half of the workweek. Heat Advisories may be issued just because of how humid it will be around the Ozarks. Feels like temps will likely be above the century mark through the week ahead so please remember your heat safety precautions. Another front looks to move our way by this weekend and this looks to bring the chance for more showers and storms. It’s not looking like a washout across the region but on and off storms are looking possible. Highs will be seasonable, with afternoon reading hanging out in the low to mid-90s.

Have great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer