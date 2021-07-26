Monday, June 26 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

91° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 91° 71°

Tuesday

93° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 93° 72°

Wednesday

95° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 95° 73°

Thursday

98° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 98° 74°

Friday

92° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 92° 72°

Saturday

92° / 74°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 92° 74°

Sunday

91° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 91° 71°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
75°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
79°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
82°

83°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

89°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

89°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
87°

85°

8 PM
Sunny
2%
85°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
82°

79°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
79°

78°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
78°

77°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
77°

76°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
76°

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
75°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
74°

74°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
74°

73°

5 AM
Clear
8%
73°

73°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
73°

73°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
73°

The heat and humidity have been the big headline over the weekend and that will continue into the start of the workweek. A front has brought some storms over the last 24 hours but we still could see stray storms this afternoon. The front will hang around closer to the Arkansas Stateline and it’s looking like that will be the zone for an isolated storm or two during the peak heating time. This is when instability will be at its greatest. Any activity should gradually fade through the evening. Highs today will be topping out in the low to mid-90s. This ridge of high pressure will dominate our weather pattern as we head through the rest of the week with the hotter trend holding. Temperatures look to surge back into the mid and upper 90s by Wednesday into the latter half of the workweek. Heat Advisories may be issued just because of how humid it will be around the Ozarks. Feels like temps will likely be above the century mark through the week ahead so please remember your heat safety precautions. Another front looks to move our way by this weekend and this looks to bring the chance for more showers and storms. It’s not looking like a washout across the region but on and off storms are looking possible. Highs will be seasonable, with afternoon reading hanging out in the low to mid-90s.

Have great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
1 mph SSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
74°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph WSW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
4 mph ENE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fog

West Plains

74°F Fog Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

