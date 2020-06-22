Monday, June 22 Morning Forecast

Breaking News
Scattered showers/ storms possible today

A complex storms dove south through Oklahoma overnight. That could leave some leftovers in the Ozarks mid-morning with some showers/ storms possible.

By this afternoon, a cold front approaches from the northwest. A few showers/ storms will be possible ahead of the front this afternoon/ evening. As heat/ humidity grows some minimal fuels today, an isolated strong/severe storm will be possible. Damaging winds to 60 mph and quarter size hail are the main threats.

Expect it to be warm and sticky today with highs in the middle 80’s.

By tonight, northwest winds kick behind the front. It will be comfortable with lows in the 60’s and drier dew points.

Tomorrow will be nice! Less humid air settles in with dew points in the 50’s and 60’s. Expect it to feel cooler and pleasant with highs in the lower 80’s.

Mild sunshine lingers through Wednesday with highs in the lower 80’s. Warmer, stickier upper 80’s return with sunshine on Thursday.

The pattern shifts again on Friday with the path of storminess sending some weak hiccups into the Ozarks. Expect a few showers/ storms possible Friday through the weekend with highs in the middle 80’s.

Clear

Springfield

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
64°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

66°F Broken Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
63°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

West Plains

70°F Few Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
65°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

85° / 64°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 85° 64°

Tuesday

82° / 59°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 82° 59°

Wednesday

82° / 64°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 82° 64°

Thursday

87° / 69°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 87° 69°

Friday

87° / 70°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 30% 87° 70°

Saturday

86° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 30% 86° 69°

Sunday

86° / 70°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 30% 86° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

71°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

73°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
73°

76°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

78°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
78°

77°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
77°

79°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
79°

82°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
82°

85°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
85°

78°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

78°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

78°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

75°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

71°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
71°

70°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

70°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
70°

69°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
69°

68°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

64°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°

