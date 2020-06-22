Monday, June 22 Morning Forecast

A complex storms dove south through Oklahoma overnight. That could leave some leftovers in the Ozarks mid-morning with some showers/ storms possible.

By this afternoon, a cold front approaches from the northwest. A few showers/ storms will be possible ahead of the front this afternoon/ evening. As heat/ humidity grows some minimal fuels today, an isolated strong/severe storm will be possible. Damaging winds to 60 mph and quarter size hail are the main threats.

Expect it to be warm and sticky today with highs in the middle 80’s.

By tonight, northwest winds kick behind the front. It will be comfortable with lows in the 60’s and drier dew points.

Tomorrow will be nice! Less humid air settles in with dew points in the 50’s and 60’s. Expect it to feel cooler and pleasant with highs in the lower 80’s.

Mild sunshine lingers through Wednesday with highs in the lower 80’s. Warmer, stickier upper 80’s return with sunshine on Thursday.

The pattern shifts again on Friday with the path of storminess sending some weak hiccups into the Ozarks. Expect a few showers/ storms possible Friday through the weekend with highs in the middle 80’s.