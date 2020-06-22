Monday, June 22 Evening Forecast

Breaking News
Rain has been hit and miss over the past several days. This has left much of the area dry and needing some rainfall. We’ve got a shot this evening before the spigots get turned off for a few days.

For tonight, we’ve got a risk of spotty showers and thunderstorms into the evening as a front drops southeast. There’s just enough wind energy and instability for a few stronger storms that could produce some gusty winds and hail. The risk of rain will shut off by mid to late evening with quiet weather the rest of the night. Humidity levels will be on the decrease, making for a comfortable start to Tuesday.

Tuesday is shaping up to be a nice one with low humidity and fairly bright conditions. There will be some clouds puffing up in the afternoon, especially north and east of Springfield where an isolated afternoon shower is possible. Temperatures will be cooler than past days too with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A clear and cool night will follow with temperatures slipping into the mid to upper 50s by Wednesday morning.

We’ll keep this nice stretch of weather going through Wednesday. There’s a chance for a pocket of storms to develop over Kansas by Wednesday morning. I’m not expecting any wet weather, but leftover clouds from those storms may overspread the southern half of the area during the day. Humidity levels will stay low with afternoon highs in the low 80s.

The pattern will shift back into a warm mode on Thursday as warmer and more humid air spreads back into the area. The transition will come with a risk for a few showers and thunderstorms, but most of the area will remain dry. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s.

We’ll wrap up the week on a hot and humid note with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible.

Weekend weather will offer up a slightly better chance for rain as some upper-level energy comes together over the middle of the nation. This combined with higher levels of moisture will lead to a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.

The upper-level energy will start to lift out by Monday, but should be close enough to lead to at least a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The pattern will likely turn a bit hotter and drier heading deeper into next week.

Clear

Springfield

80°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Branson

81°F Few Clouds Feels like 83°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

79°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

81°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
63°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

80°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

84° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 30% 84° 64°

Tuesday

81° / 58°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 81° 58°

Wednesday

82° / 64°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 82° 64°

Thursday

87° / 69°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 20% 87° 69°

Friday

88° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 30% 88° 70°

Saturday

86° / 69°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 40% 86° 69°

Sunday

86° / 70°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 40% 86° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

71°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
71°

70°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

70°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
70°

69°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
69°

68°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

64°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°

67°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

69°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

71°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

73°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

79°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

79°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

82°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

79°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

78°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

77°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

