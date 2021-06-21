Monday, June 21 Morning Forecast

Weather

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

70° / 53°
Rain
Rain 90% 70° 53°

Tuesday

80° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 80° 57°

Wednesday

83° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 83° 66°

Thursday

91° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 91° 69°

Friday

88° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 88° 69°

Saturday

77° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 77° 65°

Sunday

82° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 82° 64°

65°

8 AM
Light Rain
76%
65°

65°

9 AM
Showers
54%
65°

66°

10 AM
Showers
44%
66°

67°

11 AM
Showers
43%
67°

66°

12 PM
Rain
66%
66°

64°

1 PM
Rain
75%
64°

63°

2 PM
Rain
82%
63°

64°

3 PM
Showers
52%
64°

65°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
65°

67°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

68°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
68°

69°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
69°

67°

8 PM
Sunny
3%
67°

64°

9 PM
Clear
4%
64°

61°

10 PM
Clear
4%
61°

60°

11 PM
Clear
5%
60°

59°

12 AM
Clear
5%
59°

57°

1 AM
Clear
6%
57°

56°

2 AM
Clear
6%
56°

55°

3 AM
Clear
7%
55°

54°

4 AM
Clear
7%
54°

54°

5 AM
Clear
7%
54°

54°

6 AM
Sunny
7%
54°

56°

7 AM
Sunny
6%
56°

A cold front is tracking through the region this morning and it will bring an unsettled start to our workweek. Periods of rain are on tap throughout the day with a few storms possible as well. Some of these could be on the stronger side closer to the Missouri-Arkansas Stateline later on this afternoon and into Northern Arkansas. Some smaller hail and gusty winds would be the primary hazards. Any strong to severe activity should be isolated at best in the Marginal Risk, green shaded region. Temperatures today will be falling into the afternoon as well with temps in the 60s and 70s later on. The moisture will start to work away from the Ozarks later on this evening as high pressure begins to build in. This will help break up the cloud cover tonight and with calm winds, temps will be chilly. Expect to awaken to readings in the 50s and possibly 40s across some of our far northern neighborhoods. Tuesday will be gorgeous as this area of high pressure at the surface moves eastward. Winds will turn around from the south which will bring us a nice rebound in our temperatures. Highs will remain below average though, topping out in the lower 80s under plenty of sunshine. Humidity values will be low making it feel a lot more comfortable too. The pleasant feel in the air holds into mid-week with mainly sunny skies prevailing. Highs continue to warm up through the week with the low to mid-80s returning for Wednesday with the 90s back by Thursday. Another cold front moves our way to end the workweek and this is going to bring us a chance for more showers and storms Friday into the weekend. The upper-level part of this storm system keeps the chance of rain around into Saturday with much cooler temps for this time of the year. A disturbance ejects toward the viewing area on Sunday keeping the threat of moisture around to end the weekend as well. If you have outdoor plans, make sure you stay tuned because those may have to be shifted around.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Rain

Springfield Mo

67°F Rain Feels like 67°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low around 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F A mostly clear sky. Low around 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Light Rain with Thunder

Branson

71°F Light Rain with Thunder Feels like 71°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

75°F Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Rain

Rolla

67°F Rain Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Mostly clear. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

West Plains

74°F Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
