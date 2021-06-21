Monday, June 21 Morning Forecast

A cold front is tracking through the region this morning and it will bring an unsettled start to our workweek. Periods of rain are on tap throughout the day with a few storms possible as well. Some of these could be on the stronger side closer to the Missouri-Arkansas Stateline later on this afternoon and into Northern Arkansas. Some smaller hail and gusty winds would be the primary hazards. Any strong to severe activity should be isolated at best in the Marginal Risk, green shaded region. Temperatures today will be falling into the afternoon as well with temps in the 60s and 70s later on. The moisture will start to work away from the Ozarks later on this evening as high pressure begins to build in. This will help break up the cloud cover tonight and with calm winds, temps will be chilly. Expect to awaken to readings in the 50s and possibly 40s across some of our far northern neighborhoods. Tuesday will be gorgeous as this area of high pressure at the surface moves eastward. Winds will turn around from the south which will bring us a nice rebound in our temperatures. Highs will remain below average though, topping out in the lower 80s under plenty of sunshine. Humidity values will be low making it feel a lot more comfortable too. The pleasant feel in the air holds into mid-week with mainly sunny skies prevailing. Highs continue to warm up through the week with the low to mid-80s returning for Wednesday with the 90s back by Thursday. Another cold front moves our way to end the workweek and this is going to bring us a chance for more showers and storms Friday into the weekend. The upper-level part of this storm system keeps the chance of rain around into Saturday with much cooler temps for this time of the year. A disturbance ejects toward the viewing area on Sunday keeping the threat of moisture around to end the weekend as well. If you have outdoor plans, make sure you stay tuned because those may have to be shifted around.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer