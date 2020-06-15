Monday, June 15 Morning Forecast

Summery stretch continues

We’re starting out warm and muggy this morning with both temperatures and dew points in the 60’s.

Our summery stretch continues today!

High pressure remains in control upstairs, keeping us mostly sunny, warm, and humid with temperatures in the upper 80’s. At the surface, a boundary is sitting nearby pooling our humidity together. That could pop a few isolated showers/ storms as heat/ humidity grow today. Most of us will stay dry.

We stay clear, warm, and muggy tonight with lows in the middle 60’s.

Much of the same tomorrow, through the end of the week — Mostly sunny, hot, and humid with highs up near 90 degrees. An isolated storm could bubble on the heat/ humidity of the day but most stay dry.

We’ll find more highs in the lower 90’s by Friday and into the weekend, turning hot and humid.

By Sunday, a front starts to break down our stalled dry pattern. Expect a few storms possible on Father’s Day with highs in the upper 80’s.

Clear

Springfield

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Mostly clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Mostly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

West Plains

65°F Broken Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

89° / 66°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 89° 66°

Tuesday

88° / 63°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 88° 63°

Wednesday

88° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 88° 65°

Thursday

90° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 90° 67°

Friday

92° / 69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 92° 69°

Saturday

92° / 69°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 92° 69°

Sunday

87° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 87° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
67°

68°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

71°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

74°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

77°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

80°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

83°

12 PM
Sunny
10%
83°

84°

1 PM
Sunny
10%
84°

85°

2 PM
Sunny
10%
85°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
86°

89°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
89°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
86°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
85°

84°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
84°

81°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
81°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

73°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

72°

12 AM
Clear
10%
72°

71°

1 AM
Clear
10%
71°

70°

2 AM
Clear
10%
70°

69°

3 AM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

