Monday, June 15 Evening Forecast

Quiet weather continues to be the theme in the weather. That doesn’t mean there aren’t still some things to keep an eye on though. For this evening, a few isolated downpours will be possible. This is compliments of a weak frontal boundary that remains draped from north to south over the area. Winds converging along the boundary are causing the moisture to pool just east of the boundary, making for a pocket where a few isolated showers have been able to pop up. The showers will quickly wind down around sunset. The rest of the night will be mostly clear. Drier air working in from the east will make for cooler morning lows east of Hwy. 65.

The boundary will slowly edge west through Tuesday. This will bring the higher chances for a few isolated afternoon downpours to areas mainly along and west of Hwy. 65. Humidity levels and temperatures will continue to be lower the further east you live.

A pleasant night will follow across the area with lows ranging from the low 60s west to near 60° east.

Wednedsay and Thursday look pretty quiet. An isolated downpour or two will be possible during the afternoon, but most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will slowly creep higher, but humidity levels will remain relatively low.

Hot weather is expected as we close out the week on Friday. Afternoon highs will be around 90°. Storm chances will be on the increase to our west and northwest, but it looks like it will remain mostly dry locally.

An upper-level ridge that will keep the pattern quiet throughout the week will break down by the weekend as a trough moves into the Upper Midwest. The trough will help nudge a front closer to the area Saturday into Sunday. Storm chances don’t look terribly high locally Saturday, but clouds should be more widespread with highs near 90° again. It looks like we may at the very least see scattered showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. This may come in the form of a more organized complex of rain and thunderstorms that spreads southeast into the area Sunday morning. This should help trim back some of the heat. Wind energy doesn’t look all that high, but we may see some stronger storms especially if a complex of storms sweeps into the area.

It looks like we’ll have enough ingredients in place to keep a chance for daily rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms into next week.

Clear

Springfield

86°F Clear Feels like 87°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Branson

86°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 87°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Mostly clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

85°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

82°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

West Plains

84°F Few Clouds Feels like 87°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

88° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 88° 66°

Tuesday

86° / 62°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 86° 62°

Wednesday

87° / 65°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 87° 65°

Thursday

90° / 67°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 90° 67°

Friday

91° / 69°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 10% 91° 69°

Saturday

90° / 68°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 20% 90° 68°

Sunday

86° / 66°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 50% 86° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
84°

81°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
81°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

73°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

72°

12 AM
Clear
10%
72°

71°

1 AM
Clear
10%
71°

70°

2 AM
Clear
10%
70°

69°

3 AM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

70°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

72°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

81°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

82°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

88°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

82°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

