Monday, June 15 Evening Forecast

Quiet weather continues to be the theme in the weather. That doesn’t mean there aren’t still some things to keep an eye on though. For this evening, a few isolated downpours will be possible. This is compliments of a weak frontal boundary that remains draped from north to south over the area. Winds converging along the boundary are causing the moisture to pool just east of the boundary, making for a pocket where a few isolated showers have been able to pop up. The showers will quickly wind down around sunset. The rest of the night will be mostly clear. Drier air working in from the east will make for cooler morning lows east of Hwy. 65.

The boundary will slowly edge west through Tuesday. This will bring the higher chances for a few isolated afternoon downpours to areas mainly along and west of Hwy. 65. Humidity levels and temperatures will continue to be lower the further east you live.

A pleasant night will follow across the area with lows ranging from the low 60s west to near 60° east.

Wednedsay and Thursday look pretty quiet. An isolated downpour or two will be possible during the afternoon, but most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will slowly creep higher, but humidity levels will remain relatively low.

Hot weather is expected as we close out the week on Friday. Afternoon highs will be around 90°. Storm chances will be on the increase to our west and northwest, but it looks like it will remain mostly dry locally.

An upper-level ridge that will keep the pattern quiet throughout the week will break down by the weekend as a trough moves into the Upper Midwest. The trough will help nudge a front closer to the area Saturday into Sunday. Storm chances don’t look terribly high locally Saturday, but clouds should be more widespread with highs near 90° again. It looks like we may at the very least see scattered showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. This may come in the form of a more organized complex of rain and thunderstorms that spreads southeast into the area Sunday morning. This should help trim back some of the heat. Wind energy doesn’t look all that high, but we may see some stronger storms especially if a complex of storms sweeps into the area.

It looks like we’ll have enough ingredients in place to keep a chance for daily rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms into next week.