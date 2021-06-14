Monday, June 14 Evening Forecast

A long quiet stretch of weather will continue throughout the week. Temperatures will remain comfortable at night but will be hot during the afternoon.

Tonight looks mostly clear and quiet. Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s by morning.

A front will backdoor into the area stalling over Western Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. This will lead to muggier conditions near the front with areas to the east holding onto low humidity levels. There will also be a few clouds popping up in the heat near the front too. Temperatures will remain hot with highs in the low 90s west to upper 80s east.

Wednesday through Thursday looks mostly sunny and quiet. Temperatures will slowly climb through the period with lows back in the low 70s by Friday with highs in the low to mid-90s. Humidity will creep a little higher too.

The pattern will trend a little wetter and more humid over the weekend. The jet stream will flatten out across the country pushing a front into the area by Saturday. This coupled with higher humidity will lead to partly cloudy skies and a shot at a few spotty, mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon temperatures will remain on the hot side, topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s.

A stronger cold front will push through the area Monday into Tuesday of next week. The front may bring a more widespread round of showers and thunderstorms early in the week and also lower temperatures and humidity levels a little bit.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

83°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
4 mph NW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F A few clouds from time to time. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Branson

85°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
2 mph WNW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Some passing clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

84°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
2 mph W
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

88°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

85°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
2 mph W
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

92° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 92° 65°

Tuesday

91° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 91° 65°

Wednesday

90° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 17% 90° 67°

Thursday

92° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 92° 71°

Friday

93° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 93° 72°

Saturday

90° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 69°

Sunday

90° / 69°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 90° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

8 PM
Sunny
1%
87°

81°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
81°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
78°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
75°

74°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
74°

72°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
72°

71°

2 AM
Clear
2%
71°

70°

3 AM
Clear
5%
70°

68°

4 AM
Clear
5%
68°

68°

5 AM
Clear
6%
68°

68°

6 AM
Sunny
6%
68°

69°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
69°

74°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
74°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
78°

81°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
81°

84°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

86°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

88°

1 PM
Sunny
2%
88°

89°

2 PM
Sunny
3%
89°

90°

3 PM
Sunny
3%
90°

90°

4 PM
Sunny
7%
90°

89°

5 PM
Sunny
5%
89°

88°

6 PM
Sunny
7%
88°

87°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
87°
