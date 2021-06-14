Monday, June 14 Evening Forecast

A long quiet stretch of weather will continue throughout the week. Temperatures will remain comfortable at night but will be hot during the afternoon.

Tonight looks mostly clear and quiet. Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s by morning.

A front will backdoor into the area stalling over Western Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. This will lead to muggier conditions near the front with areas to the east holding onto low humidity levels. There will also be a few clouds popping up in the heat near the front too. Temperatures will remain hot with highs in the low 90s west to upper 80s east.







Wednesday through Thursday looks mostly sunny and quiet. Temperatures will slowly climb through the period with lows back in the low 70s by Friday with highs in the low to mid-90s. Humidity will creep a little higher too.

The pattern will trend a little wetter and more humid over the weekend. The jet stream will flatten out across the country pushing a front into the area by Saturday. This coupled with higher humidity will lead to partly cloudy skies and a shot at a few spotty, mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon temperatures will remain on the hot side, topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s.

A stronger cold front will push through the area Monday into Tuesday of next week. The front may bring a more widespread round of showers and thunderstorms early in the week and also lower temperatures and humidity levels a little bit.