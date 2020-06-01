Monday, June 1 Morning Forecast

Monday looks similar to the last few days with abundant sunshine. Humidity levels will be creeping a little higher, but it will still feel nice outside. Temperatures will also be creeping higher with afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday will mark our transition to a more summery feel with mostly sunny and dry weather expected along with highs in the mid-80s along with a noticeable uptick in humidity.

A storm parked over Texas will work it’s way north around a ridge of high pressure centered over the middle of the country. This will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms back to the area on Wednesday. This will also help break down the ridge that’s helped keep the area rain free over the past few days. The upper-level jet stream will take on a more west to east look across the nation for the second half of the week opening the door to a continued uptick in rain chances through at least Thursday. Both days look warm and humid.

The upper-level ridge will try to reassert itself over the weekend bringing hot and mostly dry weather back to the area. It looks like the hottest stretch of weather so far this year with highs near 90° and muggy overnight temperatures close to 70°.

Clear

Springfield

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Some clouds. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Some clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

82° / 61°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 82° 61°

Tuesday

86° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 86° 66°

Wednesday

86° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 40% 86° 67°

Thursday

86° / 68°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 86° 68°

Friday

89° / 69°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 30% 89° 69°

Saturday

89° / 69°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 30% 89° 69°

Sunday

89° / 68°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 89° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

6 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

62°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

66°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

69°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

71°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

74°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

82°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

81°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

80°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

78°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

72°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

68°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

66°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

65°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

64°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

63°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

62°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

