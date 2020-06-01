Monday, June 1 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With the arrival of June today we’re also seeing some early summer heat develop. Humidity levels remained comfortable today, but they too will be going up later this week.

For tonight, we’ll have mainly starry skies with temperatures settling to comfortably cool levels. Morning lows will range from the low 60s north of the interstate to near 60° south of the interstate.

Temperatures will continue to climb on Tuesday with mainly sunny skies throughout the day. Afternoon readings will top out in the mid 80s with upper 80s possible closer to Central Missouri. Humidity levels will be a touch higher, but still not too bad.

Hot and humid weather will develop on Wednesday with rain chances returning as well. It will be a two-pronged attack with some upper-level energy triggering spotty showers and thunderstorms over Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas Wednesday afternoon. A front pressing south into Northern Missouri will trigger scattered storms by evening along the front. There could be a few severe storms with that activity with large hail and strong wind gusts possible.

A FEW SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY

The pattern Thursday and Friday will feature a front stalled just to the north with some upper-level energy interacting with the front. It looks like a set-up that may favor bigger clusters of storms sweeping through parts of the area late Wednesday night into Thursday morning and then again Thursday night into Friday morning. Some stronger winds may come with this kind of activity if it comes together. A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms might be possible too depending on where leftover boundaries wind up. Temperatures will probably be tempered a bit by leftover clouds and rain, but should manage to climb into the mid to upper 80s both days.

A building ridge of high pressure in the atmosphere will stifle storm chances on Saturday, but a few isolated afternoon showers and storms are possible. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to near 90°.

Sunday and Monday look hot and dry with muggy morning conditions giving way to a hot afternoon with highs near 90°.

Wetter weather looks like it will return Tuesday into Wednesday, and this may be partly due to some tropical remnants moving north across the region. A Tropical Depression has formed this afternoon in the Bay of Campeche and is expected to become Tropical Storm Cristobal in the coming days as it slowly lifts north through the Gulf. The storm is then expected to impact the Upper Texas Coast or Louisiana Coast late in the weekend. A trough in the West would then help to nudge it north as the ridge over the middle of the country breaks down. Something to keep an eye on in the longer range.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION #3 FORMS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

79°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F Some clouds. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Branson

81°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Some clouds. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

78°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

81°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

81°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

82° / 61°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 82° 61°

Tuesday

85° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 85° 66°

Wednesday

87° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 30% 87° 67°

Thursday

86° / 68°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 50% 86° 68°

Friday

87° / 69°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 40% 87° 69°

Saturday

88° / 70°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 88° 70°

Sunday

90° / 71°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 90° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

78°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

72°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

68°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

66°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

65°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

64°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

63°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

62°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

62°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

61°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
61°

68°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

71°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

75°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

82°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

83°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

83°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Weather Tour 2020

Millwood Weather Tour

Trending Stories