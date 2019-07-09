Monday, July 8 Overnight Forecast

Steamy conditions today gave way to another batch of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The storms produced lightning and pockets of very heavy rainfall. Some of the heaviest rain fell just east of Springfield near Northview, MO, where over 3″ accumulated.

The pattern is still locked in a steamy to stormy mode, but drier days are ahead.

For the rest of tonight, it will be mostly clear and muggy with temperatures settling into the upper 60s and low 70s. While most areas will be dry, an isolated shower will remain possible. There could also be some patchy fog in areas that picked up some rain today.

The front that helped trigger storms today over Southern Missouri will lift north and east across the area Tuesday. This will bring the focus for showers and thunderstorms to areas east of Hwy. 65 during the afternoon and early evening. Storms are still possible further west, but they’ll remain isolated. Afternoon temperatures will climb to 90° with heat index values near 100°.

The steamy, summer air mass will get the boot Wednesday evening as a stronger cool front moves through. There will be another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, especially during the afternoon and evening, especially south of Hwy. 60. Temperatures will again climb to near 90°.

By Thursday morning will notice the drop in humidity. Thursday is shaping up to be a pretty nice day with lower humidity, plenty of sun and no rain.

Thursday’s dry forecast will mark the beginning of a stretch of dry weather that should continue through the weekend. Morning temperatures Friday will be pleasant with readings in the mid 60s. Temperatures will climb quickly though with afternoon highs near 90°. The lack of humidity will make the heat more tolerable.

Humidity levels will slowly climb through the weekend. Afternoon temperatures will be some of the hottest of the year so far, topping out in the low to possibly mid 90s. Sunshine will be abundant through the weekend and rain should stay away.

Enough humidity should make it back into the area by Monday to bubble up more cloud cover and a few isolated showers and thunderstorms.