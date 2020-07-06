Monday, July 6 Morning Forecast

Weather

Sunny, summery stretch continues

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our sunny, summery stretch continues!

Today will be mostly sunny and mostly dry. An isolated storm could bubble on heat/ humidity, especially to the south and east. Otherwise, expect sunshine with highs around 90 degrees.

We’ll be partly cloudy and muggy tonight with lows around 70 degrees.

Much of the same tomorrow: the overall pattern stays quiet with sunshine and isolated storm chances fueled by heat/ humidity. Highs stay in the lower 90’s.

We keep the summery, quiet pattern on Wednesday with sunshine and isolated storm chances.

By Thursday the jet stream dips across the Ozarks, letting more organized hiccups pass through. Expect healthier coverage in showers/ storms Thursday and Friday.

High-pressure builds back in by the weekend keeping us hot and humid. Highs return to the low to middle 90’s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News
Clear

Springfield

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Branson

68°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Mostly clear. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F A few clouds from time to time. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

90° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 90° 70°

Tuesday

90° / 71°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 10% 90° 71°

Wednesday

91° / 72°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 91° 72°

Thursday

91° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 30% 91° 72°

Friday

89° / 70°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 89° 70°

Saturday

93° / 71°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 93° 71°

Sunday

92° / 68°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 10% 92° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

71°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

79°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

82°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

84°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

86°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

87°

1 PM
Sunny
10%
87°

86°

2 PM
Sunny
10%
86°

86°

3 PM
Sunny
10%
86°

90°

4 PM
Sunny
10%
90°

85°

5 PM
Sunny
10%
85°

86°

6 PM
Sunny
10%
86°

85°

7 PM
Sunny
10%
85°

82°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

79°

9 PM
Clear
0%
79°

76°

10 PM
Clear
0%
76°

75°

11 PM
Clear
0%
75°

74°

12 AM
Clear
0%
74°

73°

1 AM
Clear
0%
73°

72°

2 AM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

3 AM
Clear
0%
71°

71°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
71°

70°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties