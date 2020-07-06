Monday, July 6 Morning Forecast

Our sunny, summery stretch continues!

Today will be mostly sunny and mostly dry. An isolated storm could bubble on heat/ humidity, especially to the south and east. Otherwise, expect sunshine with highs around 90 degrees.

We’ll be partly cloudy and muggy tonight with lows around 70 degrees.

Much of the same tomorrow: the overall pattern stays quiet with sunshine and isolated storm chances fueled by heat/ humidity. Highs stay in the lower 90’s.

We keep the summery, quiet pattern on Wednesday with sunshine and isolated storm chances.

By Thursday the jet stream dips across the Ozarks, letting more organized hiccups pass through. Expect healthier coverage in showers/ storms Thursday and Friday.

High-pressure builds back in by the weekend keeping us hot and humid. Highs return to the low to middle 90’s.