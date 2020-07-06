Monday, July 6 Evening Forecast

Typical July weather has set in and while that means hot temperatures, the pattern is a quiet one. The pattern will trend stormier later this week though.

Showers for now will be tough to come by, but heat won’t. Look for afternoon highs to hit 90° each day through Wednesday with clouds bubbling up into a few isolated showers during the afternoon. The atmosphere will be a little more supportive of isolated showers south of the interstate.

The pattern will shift into a mode more supportive of rain Thursday through Sunday. A ridge of high pressure will develop over the West with more of a northwest flow setting up over the Ozarks. This will push a front into the region with pockets of upper-level storminess triggering more organized episodes of stormy weather that will drop in out of the northwest. The storms will bring not a risk of heavy rain, but also the potential of strong wind gusts.

Out of the four day stretch, it looks like Thursday night into Friday morning and Saturday night into Sunday morning will offer up the most widespread chances for rain. Leftover cloudiness will also keep temperatures a touch cooler Friday and Sunday. Saturday looks to be the hottest and driest day with most of the rain holding off until late in the day allowing temperatures to heat up into the low to mid 90s during the afternoon.

The wetter pattern will turn dry again by Monday as a big summer high begins to sprawl out across the middle of the country. This hot pattern will bring mostly dry weather back to the area next week with the hottest temperatures of the summer so far possible. Afternoon highs should make it well into the 90s on a daily basis with mid to upper 90s possible.