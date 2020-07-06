Monday, July 6 Evening Forecast

Typical July weather has set in and while that means hot temperatures, the pattern is a quiet one. The pattern will trend stormier later this week though.

Showers for now will be tough to come by, but heat won’t. Look for afternoon highs to hit 90° each day through Wednesday with clouds bubbling up into a few isolated showers during the afternoon. The atmosphere will be a little more supportive of isolated showers south of the interstate.

The pattern will shift into a mode more supportive of rain Thursday through Sunday. A ridge of high pressure will develop over the West with more of a northwest flow setting up over the Ozarks. This will push a front into the region with pockets of upper-level storminess triggering more organized episodes of stormy weather that will drop in out of the northwest. The storms will bring not a risk of heavy rain, but also the potential of strong wind gusts.

Out of the four day stretch, it looks like Thursday night into Friday morning and Saturday night into Sunday morning will offer up the most widespread chances for rain. Leftover cloudiness will also keep temperatures a touch cooler Friday and Sunday. Saturday looks to be the hottest and driest day with most of the rain holding off until late in the day allowing temperatures to heat up into the low to mid 90s during the afternoon.

The wetter pattern will turn dry again by Monday as a big summer high begins to sprawl out across the middle of the country. This hot pattern will bring mostly dry weather back to the area next week with the hottest temperatures of the summer so far possible. Afternoon highs should make it well into the 90s on a daily basis with mid to upper 90s possible.

Few Clouds

Springfield

88°F Few Clouds Feels like 91°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Branson

86°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 89°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Harrison

85°F Few Clouds Feels like 89°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

89°F Clear Feels like 93°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

82°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F A few clouds from time to time. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

92° / 69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 92° 69°

Tuesday

91° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 70°

Wednesday

92° / 71°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 92° 71°

Thursday

92° / 69°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 30% 92° 69°

Friday

89° / 69°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 50% 89° 69°

Saturday

93° / 69°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 93° 69°

Sunday

89° / 69°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 30% 89° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

79°

9 PM
Clear
0%
79°

76°

10 PM
Clear
0%
76°

75°

11 PM
Clear
0%
75°

74°

12 AM
Clear
0%
74°

73°

1 AM
Clear
0%
73°

72°

2 AM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

3 AM
Clear
0%
71°

71°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
71°

70°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

70°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

70°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

76°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
76°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
80°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
82°

83°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

