Monday, July 5 Evening Forecast

Time to get back to work after the long holiday weekend. The weather pattern won’t change much through Tuesday. Humidity levels are still comfortable, but temperatures will be climbing a little. We’ll find starry skies overnight tonight with temperatures dipping into the mid-60s. Sunshine and a few clouds on Tuesday will come with hot afternoon temperatures near 90°.





A cold front will approach the area on Wednesday. Most of the day looks quiet with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be hot again climbing close to 90°. By late afternoon a front will be approaching from the northwest with spotty showers and thunderstorms develop along and just ahead of the front. The front will push southeast across the area Wednesday night with spotty showers and thunderstorms near the front through at least midnight.





By Thursday the front will hang up somewhere over Southern Missouri. Areas near and north of the interstate will likely see a dry and warm day. Spotty showers and storms will be possible further south closer to the stalled front. Afternoon highs don’t really look too much cooler.

The front will lift back to the north by Friday with a hot and breezy day expected. It will be more humid too and this will drive heat indices into the upper 90s and low 100s with afternoon highs in the low 90s.

The pattern will turn active again over the weekend as a stronger cold front moves in. Saturday will be hot and breezy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon near West Central Missouri. The risk for storms will build southeast Saturday night. Sunday looks wetter than Saturday as the front stalls over the area. Scattered showers and storms look possible on and off throughout the day. The cloud cover and rain should keep temperatures a little cooler.

The pattern over the weekend could lead to pockets of heavy rainfall and there may be a few severe storms too.

The trough that delivers of the front will likely stall over the area into early next week. This should keep a chance for showers and thunderstorms going through at least Monday.