Monday, July 5 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

82° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 82° 66°

Tuesday

89° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 89° 68°

Wednesday

88° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 88° 69°

Thursday

88° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 88° 70°

Friday

91° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 16% 91° 73°

Saturday

89° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 89° 69°

Sunday

83° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 83° 67°

Hourly Forecast

81°

8 PM
Sunny
1%
81°

77°

9 PM
Clear
2%
77°

75°

10 PM
Clear
2%
75°

74°

11 PM
Clear
2%
74°

72°

12 AM
Clear
2%
72°

71°

1 AM
Clear
2%
71°

70°

2 AM
Clear
3%
70°

69°

3 AM
Clear
7%
69°

68°

4 AM
Clear
7%
68°

68°

5 AM
Clear
7%
68°

67°

6 AM
Sunny
8%
67°

68°

7 AM
Sunny
7%
68°

73°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
73°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
78°

81°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
81°

83°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

85°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

86°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

88°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

88°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

87°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

86°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
86°

Time to get back to work after the long holiday weekend. The weather pattern won't change much through Tuesday. Humidity levels are still comfortable, but temperatures will be climbing a little. We'll find starry skies overnight tonight with temperatures dipping into the mid-60s. Sunshine and a few clouds on Tuesday will come with hot afternoon temperatures near 90°.

A cold front will approach the area on Wednesday. Most of the day looks quiet with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be hot again climbing close to 90°. By late afternoon a front will be approaching from the northwest with spotty showers and thunderstorms develop along and just ahead of the front. The front will push southeast across the area Wednesday night with spotty showers and thunderstorms near the front through at least midnight.

By Thursday the front will hang up somewhere over Southern Missouri. Areas near and north of the interstate will likely see a dry and warm day. Spotty showers and storms will be possible further south closer to the stalled front. Afternoon highs don't really look too much cooler.

The front will lift back to the north by Friday with a hot and breezy day expected. It will be more humid too and this will drive heat indices into the upper 90s and low 100s with afternoon highs in the low 90s.

The pattern will turn active again over the weekend as a stronger cold front moves in. Saturday will be hot and breezy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon near West Central Missouri. The risk for storms will build southeast Saturday night. Sunday looks wetter than Saturday as the front stalls over the area. Scattered showers and storms look possible on and off throughout the day. The cloud cover and rain should keep temperatures a little cooler.

The pattern over the weekend could lead to pockets of heavy rainfall and there may be a few severe storms too.

The trough that delivers of the front will likely stall over the area into early next week. This should keep a chance for showers and thunderstorms going through at least Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

80°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Clear skies. Low near 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Branson

82°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

80°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Mainly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

82°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F A clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

81°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

