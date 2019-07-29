Monday, July 29 Evening Forecast

We kicked off the morning on a bumpy note as a wave of showers and thunderstorms spread south across the area. This gave way to some afternoon sunshine and warm and humid weather that will provide a little fuel to get additional showers and thunderstorms going as we slip through this evening. A cool front will help to organize the spotty thunderstorms into a line that will slowly slip south with the rain ending from north to south by around midnight tonight. Less humid air will filter south into the area through sunrise allowing temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 60s.

A pleasant morning will mark the beginning of what should be a pretty nice day across the Ozarks. Humidity levels should be comfortably low with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be on the warm side with highs in the mid to upper 80s, but an increase in clouds from the north will help to temper the heat by late afternoon.

A pleasant evening and night will follow with temperatures falling into the 60s.

We’ll see another round of clouds on Wednesday and with the atmosphere moistening back up, there will be at least a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be warm again with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The pattern will turn cloudier and wetter throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend. The Ozarks will be positioned in a corridor of unsettled weather as we find ourselves sandwiched between a summer ridge in the West and a trough in the East. This will lead to waves of rain and thunderstorms that will tend to focus around the late-night and morning hours. Some of the rain will be heavy and some localized flash flooding may result. Temperatures will likely be suppressed with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Drier air looks like it may build in Sunday into Monday. This will cut back rain chances and lead to warmer temperatures with highs back in the upper 80s Monday.