Monday, July 27 Morning Forecast

A front is sitting up to our northwest this morning. It will continue to nudge southward today and stall through the week.

Expect scattered showers/ storms today under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be much cooler than they were this weekend, in the middle/ upper 80’s — just at or even below average.

A few showers could linger tonight with lows in the upper 60’s.

The pattern stalls keeping healthy storm chances in the forecast tomorrow through the rest of the work week. With the stalled front, expected scattered showers/ storms daily. The pattern is not conducive to severe weather, though locally heavy rain is a threat. Expect 2-4″ rain through the week. If storms hit the same spot over and over, localized flooding is a concern. The rain, however, is much needed. We’ve only gotten <1″ rain for July, sitting at 50% of our seasonal total for the summer.

Storm chances linger into Saturday with the pattern starting to dry out on Sunday.

With the clouds and rain around, expect some relief from the heat. Temperatures will be at/ below average all week with highs in the middle 80’s and overnight lows in the upper 60’s.