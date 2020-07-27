Monday, July 27 Morning Forecast

Cooler, wetter pattern takes hold today -- scattered showers /storms likely daily this week

A front is sitting up to our northwest this morning. It will continue to nudge southward today and stall through the week.

Expect scattered showers/ storms today under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be much cooler than they were this weekend, in the middle/ upper 80’s — just at or even below average.

A few showers could linger tonight with lows in the upper 60’s.

The pattern stalls keeping healthy storm chances in the forecast tomorrow through the rest of the work week. With the stalled front, expected scattered showers/ storms daily. The pattern is not conducive to severe weather, though locally heavy rain is a threat. Expect 2-4″ rain through the week. If storms hit the same spot over and over, localized flooding is a concern. The rain, however, is much needed. We’ve only gotten <1″ rain for July, sitting at 50% of our seasonal total for the summer.

Storm chances linger into Saturday with the pattern starting to dry out on Sunday.

With the clouds and rain around, expect some relief from the heat. Temperatures will be at/ below average all week with highs in the middle 80’s and overnight lows in the upper 60’s.

Clear

Springfield

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Branson

Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Harrison

Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Rolla

Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

West Plains

Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

85° / 69°
Showers and thunderstorms
Tuesday

85° / 69°
A few thunderstorms possible
Wednesday

85° / 69°
Showers and thunderstorms
Thursday

84° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Friday

83° / 66°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Saturday

81° / 64°
Showers possible
Sunday

84° / 63°
Mix of sun and clouds
Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

74°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

81°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
82°

84°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

85°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
85°

86°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
86°

86°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
86°

85°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
85°

85°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
85°

82°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
70%
82°

81°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

81°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

80°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
80°

77°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

76°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
76°

75°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
75°

74°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
74°

73°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
73°

72°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
72°

72°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
72°

72°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
72°

