Monday, July 27 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rain and cooler temperatures settling in this week. We’re watching a pretty significant pattern shift from what we’ve seen throughout the month of July so far. The summer ridge that has made frequent visits to the area is shifting into the Southwest where it will stay into early August. A developing trough in the East will send a steady stream of upper-level rain triggers that will interact with a stalled frontal boundary in the region. All this adds up to a much cooler and wetter forecast.

For tonight, a front will slowly settle through the area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms may wind down by late evening, but the risk for scattered showers and thunderstorms will certainly be there through the morning hours.

Rain chances on Tuesday will tend to focus over Southern Missouri into Northern Arkansas. Areas to the north and northwest will see drier weather and more sunshine where highs will warm into the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures look a few degrees cooler to the south.

Tuesday night looks fairly quiet, but rain chances will ramp up again on Wednesday as a wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms moves into the area.

Another wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected on Thursday, especially during the afternoon and overnight as the front makes a move back south across the area.

More waves of stormy weather are expected Friday into Saturday morning as a storm tracks across the area. The wet pattern will finally begin to dry out Saturday afternoon into Saturday night as the storm pulls away to the East.

Despite the stormy pattern, little to no severe weather is expected given the light winds in the atmosphere. The atmosphere will be primed to produce heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding will be possible. Rainfall totals through Saturday will be between 2 and 5″ with locally higher amounts possible.

Sunday and Monday look brighter with partly cloudy skies and a little less humidity. Temperatures will be pretty mild for early August too.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Springfield

73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
70°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Branson

77°F Overcast Feels like 78°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
70°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Harrison

87°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
70°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Broken Clouds

Rolla

75°F Broken Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
69°F Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

West Plains

85°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
70°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

86° / 70°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 70% 86° 70°

Tuesday

84° / 71°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 84° 71°

Wednesday

84° / 69°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 70% 84° 69°

Thursday

85° / 68°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 60% 85° 68°

Friday

81° / 65°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 70% 81° 65°

Saturday

79° / 63°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 60% 79° 63°

Sunday

83° / 62°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 83° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

80°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
80°

77°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

76°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
76°

75°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
75°

74°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
74°

73°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
73°

72°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
72°

72°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
72°

72°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
72°

71°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
71°

71°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
71°

69°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
69°

73°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

76°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

76°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
76°

79°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
79°

80°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
80°

81°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

82°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

83°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°

83°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

83°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

Trending Stories