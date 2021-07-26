Monday, July 26 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

91° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 91° 71°

Tuesday

93° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 93° 72°

Wednesday

95° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 95° 73°

Thursday

98° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 98° 74°

Friday

93° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 93° 73°

Saturday

93° / 74°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 93° 74°

Sunday

90° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 90° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

8 PM
Sunny
1%
85°

82°

9 PM
Clear
1%
82°

79°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
79°

78°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
78°

78°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
78°

77°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
77°

76°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
76°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
76°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
75°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
75°

75°

6 AM
Clear
9%
75°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

77°

8 AM
Sunny
6%
77°

80°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
80°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
5%
83°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
86°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
88°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
90°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
91°

91°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

91°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

90°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
90°

Temperatures will remain steady in the 90s for the last week of July. Cooler temperatures set in overnight before soar back into the 90s tomorrow afternoon.

A stationary front will stall out over the area tomorrow, with few clouds filling the sky with a hot and humid afternoon in store. Temperatures slightly increase tomorrow in the mid-90s.

By Wednesday, you can add a few more degrees onto the high with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will remain in the upper 90s and triple digits. Make sure to drink plenty of water! For most of July, temperatures were relatively mild, with only a few days at or above the average high, 90.

The last week in July will not reflect the month of July as temperatures will be well above average. Once that ridge builds over the Ozarks, the rain chances will be very slim, but as the weekend approaches, a few fronts will bring a chance for some showers and storms.

A hot and dry next few days are in store with heat index values in the triple digits. Some rain is possible Friday and through the weekend, but high temperatures will remain in the 90s.

If you are walking the pup anytime this, week you will want to go either in the morning hours are late in the evening. As temperatures remain in the 90s and heat up the ground it could burn your pup’s paws and some dog breeds do not do well with heat.

The 7-day forecast remains hot for the next week with some relief in sight this weekend with a chance for rain and storms.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

85°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

90°F Sunny Feels like 100°
Wind
2 mph ENE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
74°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

89°F Sunny Feels like 98°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

85°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

87°F Sunny Feels like 96°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100