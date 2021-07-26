Monday, July 26 Evening Forecast

Temperatures will remain steady in the 90s for the last week of July. Cooler temperatures set in overnight before soar back into the 90s tomorrow afternoon.

A stationary front will stall out over the area tomorrow, with few clouds filling the sky with a hot and humid afternoon in store. Temperatures slightly increase tomorrow in the mid-90s.

By Wednesday, you can add a few more degrees onto the high with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will remain in the upper 90s and triple digits. Make sure to drink plenty of water! For most of July, temperatures were relatively mild, with only a few days at or above the average high, 90.

The last week in July will not reflect the month of July as temperatures will be well above average. Once that ridge builds over the Ozarks, the rain chances will be very slim, but as the weekend approaches, a few fronts will bring a chance for some showers and storms.

A hot and dry next few days are in store with heat index values in the triple digits. Some rain is possible Friday and through the weekend, but high temperatures will remain in the 90s.

If you are walking the pup anytime this, week you will want to go either in the morning hours are late in the evening. As temperatures remain in the 90s and heat up the ground it could burn your pup’s paws and some dog breeds do not do well with heat.

The 7-day forecast remains hot for the next week with some relief in sight this weekend with a chance for rain and storms.