Monday, July 20 Morning Forecast

Storm chances return today and linger through Thursday.

Today, expect a few showers/ storms possible, especially north in central Missouri. Any stronger storms will be capable of 60 mph winds and quarter-size hail. Locally heavy rain will be a threat, especially if storms track slowly over the same place. Lightning could be frequent.

It will still be hot, but not as extreme as it was this weekend with temperatures in the lower 90’s.

It stays warm and muggy tonight with lows in the 70’s.

Tomorrow, expect much of the same. A dip in the jet stream pattern will keep the storm track nearby. Weak hiccups could generate a few showers/ storms through Thursday. No organized severe weather is expected.

With the extra clouds and some storms, temperatures will be hot but not as extreme with highs in the upper 80’s, lower 90’s.

By Friday storm chances dwindle as high pressure returns. The dome of heat/ humidity will crank temperatures again heading into the weekend. The heat becomes extreme with highs in the middle 90’s feeling like 100-110 degrees.