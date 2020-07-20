Monday, July 20 Morning Forecast

Storm chances return today

Storm chances return today and linger through Thursday.

Today, expect a few showers/ storms possible, especially north in central Missouri. Any stronger storms will be capable of 60 mph winds and quarter-size hail. Locally heavy rain will be a threat, especially if storms track slowly over the same place. Lightning could be frequent.

It will still be hot, but not as extreme as it was this weekend with temperatures in the lower 90’s.

It stays warm and muggy tonight with lows in the 70’s.

Tomorrow, expect much of the same. A dip in the jet stream pattern will keep the storm track nearby. Weak hiccups could generate a few showers/ storms through Thursday. No organized severe weather is expected.

With the extra clouds and some storms, temperatures will be hot but not as extreme with highs in the upper 80’s, lower 90’s.

By Friday storm chances dwindle as high pressure returns. The dome of heat/ humidity will crank temperatures again heading into the weekend. The heat becomes extreme with highs in the middle 90’s feeling like 100-110 degrees.

Clear

Springfield

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Branson

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Harrison

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Rolla

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Few Clouds

West Plains

73°F Few Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
74°F Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

91° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 30% 91° 71°

Tuesday

89° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 89° 70°

Wednesday

91° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 91° 72°

Thursday

92° / 73°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 92° 73°

Friday

93° / 73°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 20% 93° 73°

Saturday

94° / 74°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 94° 74°

Sunday

94° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 94° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

84°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
84°

86°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
40%
86°

86°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
40%
86°

86°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
30%
86°

87°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

91°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

