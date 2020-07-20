Monday, July 20 Evening Forecast

Hot and steamy again today. There were a few spotty storms, mainly north of Hwy. 60. The good news is that if you’re yard could use some rain we’ve still got some opportunities this week before it goes dry again.

The summer ridge that made for a hot and dry stretch through most of the weekend has been beaten back again as a dip in the jet slides by to the north. There’s also plenty of moisture in place to support some thunderstorm activity. Passing pockets of upper-level energy should be enough to generate bouts of spotty showers and thunderstorms over the next several days.

For tonight, a leftover boundary located near Hwy. 60 maybe enough to pop off a few showers and thunderstorms as it meanders back to the north. Mainly dry weather is expected south of Hwy. 60 with a low chance for a few showers and thunderstorms to the north.

Rain chances should perk up on Tuesday. Temperatures will warm up to around 90° by early afternoon. The leftover energy from a wave of storms to the west tonight will move into the area by Tuesday afternoon sparking a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most of the area will have a decent shot at some rain with areas south of the state line remaining driest.

An isolated severe storm or two is possible Tuesday afternoon. Damaging wind gusts and hail are possible in the strongest storms.

Weak pockets of upper-level energy will continue to swirl across the Ozarks through Wednesday into Thursday. This should keep a chance for showers and thunderstorms going through the period with the highest chances focused around the afternoon and evening time frame. Afternoon temperatures will remain steamy with highs near 90°.

Rain totals through Thursday will be spotty with the best chance for higher amounts north and east of Springfield.

By Friday the summer ridge will build back over the region where it will stay through early next week. This will lead to hot and mostly dry conditions. There could be a stray afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm but most areas will stay dry. Afternoon highs will be back in the low to mid 90s.