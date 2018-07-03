Monday, July 2 Overnight Forecast Video

Hot weather returned today after a break on Sunday. The heat will be a constant in the forecast through the remainder of the week. The pattern's a dry one too with only a lucky few seeing some rain now through Thursday.

For the rest of tonight, we'll find starry and steamy conditions. Temperatures will drop into the low 70s by morning.

A weak upper-level storm will track in from the east on Tuesday generating a few spotty showers and thunderstorms across the Ozarks. Rain chances will be highest to the east. Temperatures will be a few degrees hotter than today with highs in the low to mid 90s. The combination of heat and humidity will be most dangerous over parts of West Central Missouri where a Heat Advisory is posted for Tuesday for the noon to 8pm timeframe.

The 4th looks hot and mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s. Viewing conditions look warm and clear Wednesday night for area fireworks.

Back to work weather on Thursday looks mostly sunny and hot with highs in the mid 90s. The heat is expected to ease on Friday thanks to a bit more cloud cover and scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms as a cold front drops in from the north.

The front looks like it will push south and southwest of the area by Saturday morning opening the door to a mostly dry and slightly cooler weekend. Humidity levels will get knocked back too, making for pleasant morning temperatures. The heat will build again next week.