Monday, July 19 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

84° / 64°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 36% 84° 64°

Tuesday

85° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 85° 65°

Wednesday

87° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 87° 67°

Thursday

88° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 88° 69°

Friday

90° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 22% 90° 71°

Saturday

91° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 91° 72°

Sunday

92° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 92° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

78°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
74°

72°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
71°

70°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
70°

68°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
68°

67°

2 AM
Clear
8%
67°

66°

3 AM
Clear
8%
66°

65°

4 AM
Clear
8%
65°

65°

5 AM
Clear
8%
65°

64°

6 AM
Clear
8%
64°

65°

7 AM
Sunny
8%
65°

69°

8 AM
Sunny
6%
69°

73°

9 AM
Sunny
4%
73°

77°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
77°

79°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
79°

80°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

82°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

83°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

83°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

84°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

83°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

83°

6 PM
Sunny
7%
83°

We’ll be taking a break from spotty showers over the next couple of days as a pocket of dry air in the atmosphere spreads through the area. This will come with sunnier skies and cooler overnight lows too.

For tonight, we’ll find skies becoming clear with temperatures settling in the low to mid 60s by morning.

Tuesday and Wednesday will offer up mostly sunny skies and quiet weather. Afternoon highs will be creeping higher, but will still remain a little below normal for late July. Early morning temperatures will be pleasant again Wednesday morning.

The atmosphere will start to moisten back up Thursday, and this will open the door to a few spotty afternoon showers. Temperatures will be a touch warmer with afternoon highs close to 90°.

Heading into the weekend we can expect hot and humid weather with a few spotty afternoon and early evening showers or storms. A summer ridge will start to strengthen over the middle of the country over the weekend. This will continue to slowly push afternoon highs higher with highs in the low 90s by Saturday. Humidity levels will be running higher too keeping overnight low from dipping below 70°.

Hot weather will continue through Sunday and Monday. As the summer ridge strengthens over the area we could see afternoon highs climbing into the low to mid-90s by early next week. There may be a front draped just northeast of the area Sunday and Monday too. This would help pool moisture in the atmosphere and it may lead to at least a slight uptick in shower chances on both days. It would also lead to higher heat indices that may top out in the 100 to 105° range.

The summer ridge looks like it will be a player for much of next week making for a hot final week of the month.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fair

Springfield Mo

80°F Fair Feels like 83°
Wind
11 mph NE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Branson

81°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

79°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

81°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

79°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100