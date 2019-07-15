Monday, July 15 Morning Forecast

Breaking News
Flash Flood Watch for south central MO: Barry remnants could drop heavy rain

FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect for Howell, Oregon, and Shannon counties in Missouri, plus counties in north central Arkansas, through 7 AM Tuesday. The remnants of Barry will be rolling through today and tomorrow and could drop up to 2-3″+ rain there. Localized flooding is possible, especially near rivers and creeks.

Barry’s outerbands are getting into the Ozarks this morning with light to moderate showers possible especially southeast for your morning/ midday drive. The center of circulation will push through Arkansas today, and roll through Missouri tomorrow.

The storm is still lopsided with the heaviest rain to the east of the circulation. Expect more widespread showers and locally heavy downpours south of I-44 and east of HWY 65. There 2-3″ rain is possible. As you get towards Springfield and farther northwest, rain totals will be much less, <1″, with mainly clouds and spotty showers possible there.

The circulation is also taking with it a low-level spin of turning winds. These winds will mainly sit well to our southeast today, but an isolated tornado could drop for our extreme southeast counties in southcentral Missouri and northcentral Arkansas. This threat is low.

Highs will be very cool today with clouds, showers, and easterly winds in place — stuck in the 70’s all day, high of 76 degrees in Springfield.

Tonight, we’ll keep spotty showers with a low of 68 degrees.

Tomorrow, showers become increasingly isolated as Barry pulls away to the east. Expect the healthiest rain chances early and to the southeast, with more peeks of sunshine and warmer highs in the middle 80’s.

By Wednesday, Barry is totally out, allowing an area of high pressure to nose in. This high-pressure will be a dome of heat and humidity for the Ozarks and linger through the weekend.

Starting Wednesday and lasting through Sunday, expect mostly sunny skies with hot and humid conditions. Highs in the middle 90’s daily will feel like 100-105 degrees. A few rounds of Heat Advisories may be needed — stay cool and hydrated!

Springfield

More Springfield Mo
Light Rain

Springfield

69°F Light Rain Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered Thunderstorms
69°F Scattered Thunderstorms
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Light Rain

Branson

66°F Light Rain Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered Thunderstorms
69°F Scattered Thunderstorms
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Light Rain

Harrison

67°F Light Rain Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms
67°F Thunderstorms
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

76° / 69°
Rain/Thunder
Rain/Thunder 60% 76° 69°

Tuesday

85° / 72°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 85° 72°

Wednesday

94° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 94° 74°

Thursday

92° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 92° 74°

Friday

92° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 92° 73°

Saturday

92° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 92° 73°

Sunday

92° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 92° 72°

