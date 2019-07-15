Monday, July 15 Evening Forecast

“Barry” continues to grab the weather headlines, but that will change later this week when summer heat returns.

“Barry” continues to spin near Harrison, AR, and will be swirling northeast across the Ozarks tonight into Tuesday. This will keep the threat of passing, mainly light showers into Tuesday morning. Rainfall amounts will tend to stay on the light side, but locally heavy downpours are still possible. The showers will taper off from west to east on Tuesday as “Barry” shifts east of the area. Temperatures will be warmer on Tuesday as sunshine becomes more widespread, especially over Western Missouri where highs in the upper 80s are expected, mid-80s will be more common to the east.

Once “Barry” exits, heat will take over as an upper-level ridge shifts east over the region. There is a signal for at least some isolated showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, but Thursday through Sunday looks dry. Temperatures will warm to the highest levels of the summer so far with low to mid-90s Wednesday and Thursday, and mid-90s Friday through the weekend. An Excessive Heat Watch has been posted for areas near and north of I-44 where afternoon heat index values may be as high as 108° Wednesday into the weekend.

The ridge may shift to the west enough to allow a cool front to drop into the area Monday. This would bring our next chance for some wet weather and temper the heat a bit.