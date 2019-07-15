Monday, July 15 Evening Forecast

Breaking News
“Barry” continues to grab the weather headlines, but that will change later this week when summer heat returns.

“Barry” continues to spin near Harrison, AR, and will be swirling northeast across the Ozarks tonight into Tuesday. This will keep the threat of passing, mainly light showers into Tuesday morning. Rainfall amounts will tend to stay on the light side, but locally heavy downpours are still possible. The showers will taper off from west to east on Tuesday as “Barry” shifts east of the area. Temperatures will be warmer on Tuesday as sunshine becomes more widespread, especially over Western Missouri where highs in the upper 80s are expected, mid-80s will be more common to the east.

Once “Barry” exits, heat will take over as an upper-level ridge shifts east over the region. There is a signal for at least some isolated showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, but Thursday through Sunday looks dry. Temperatures will warm to the highest levels of the summer so far with low to mid-90s Wednesday and Thursday, and mid-90s Friday through the weekend. An Excessive Heat Watch has been posted for areas near and north of I-44 where afternoon heat index values may be as high as 108° Wednesday into the weekend.

The ridge may shift to the west enough to allow a cool front to drop into the area Monday. This would bring our next chance for some wet weather and temper the heat a bit.

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield

77°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 79°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy
69°F Cloudy
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

73°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms
69°F Isolated Thunderstorms
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Light Rain

Harrison

75°F Light Rain Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered Thunderstorms
68°F Scattered Thunderstorms
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

° / 69°
% ° 69°

Tuesday

85° / 72°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 20% 85° 72°

Wednesday

95° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 74°

Thursday

93° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 93° 74°

Friday

93° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 93° 73°

Saturday

93° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 93° 73°

Sunday

93° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 93° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

8 PM
Cloudy
17%
75°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
74°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
73°

72°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
71°

71°

1 AM
Cloudy
17%
71°

70°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
70°

71°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
71°

71°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
71°

70°

5 AM
Cloudy
21%
70°

70°

6 AM
Cloudy
22%
70°

70°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
70°

71°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

73°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
73°

74°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
74°

76°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

78°

12 PM
Cloudy
17%
78°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

81°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

83°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
83°