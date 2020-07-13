Monday, July 13 Evening Forecast

A complex of showers and storms swirled by to the south today, but it did influence our weather as it slung some clouds our way. Temperatures were tempered a bit with highs in the mid to upper 80s south to low 90s north where skies were sunnier. This will be the challenge over the next several days, trying to gauge the impact of clouds on what would otherwise be a very hot pattern.

The summer ridge that we’ve been anticipating is currently centered over the Southwest. It will build east, but a dip in the jet stream will keep if from taking full control of our pattern until late this week. A series of weak disturbances will slide through and a frontal boundary will also influence our weather through Thursday. All of this adds up to patchy clouds at times and a chance for some spotty shower and thunderstorm activity. Rain chances will remain on the low end, but at least there will be a shot. Clouds will likely keep temperatures from maxing out too.

For tonight, humidity levels still remain pretty low. Skies will remain fairly clear through the night with the exception of Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas where a few spotty showers and thunderstorms may try to develop closer to morning.

We’ll wake up to patchy cloud cover and a few spotty showers and thunderstorms over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. Clouds will come and go throughout the day with most areas dry through the afternoon. Temperatures will likely be hottest to the north of the interstate where low to mid 90s are expected. South of the interstate highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Humidity levels will be trending higher too.

A wave of thunderstorms is expected to slide by to the north Wednesday morning. This will push a risk for some spotty showers and thunderstorms further south into the Ozarks. Most of this activity will stay north of the state line. Skies will likely remain partly to mostly cloudy with the hotter readings to the south where cloud cover won’t be as widespread.

A front will push south into Southern Missouri Wednesday night, possibly triggering some spotty shower and thunderstorm activity. The front will remain a focus for a few spotty showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. The highest rain chances appear to be between Hwy. 60 and Central Missouri.

By Friday the front will be heading back to the north as the summer ridge tries to build in overhead. There will be plenty of moisture to support some isolated afternoon shower and thunderstorm activity but the upper-level ridge will act to stifle those chances. The better chance for some spotty activity should be over the Eastern Ozarks. Skies will be brighter and afternoon temperatures will be hotter with mid 90s expected.

The summer ridge will get better established over the weekend and will be centered nearly overhead. This will make for hot and mainly dry conditions through the weekend into early next week. Temperatures will be a bit higher with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.