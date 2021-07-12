Monday, July 12 Morning Forecast

Yesterday was a little comfier around the Ozarks as drier air worked into the area. The storm system that brought showers and storms to the region over the weekend isn’t out of here just yet though. This area of low pressure will move northeastward today and we’ll still keep the chance for showers on the backside of it. They will be hit and miss in nature but downpours are still possible. We will be on the backside of this low and that means NW winds prevail once again. That flow will keep us really cool for this time of year. Highs will rise back only into the middle to upper 70s for many spots around the viewing area. Skies begin to clear some overnight with lows remaining below average for this time of the year too. If you wanted to open your windows, it wouldn’t be a bad night for it with temps falling back into the lower to middle 60s. High pressure build in tomorrow and that brings a return to the sunshine and also warmer conditions. As SW winds take back over, temperatures look to rise back into the upper 80s. The warming trend continues into mid-week ahead of our next cold front with the 90s on tap area-wide. Mainly sunny skies are in store through our Hump Day with that humid feel making a comeback. This cold front moves our way late Thursday and ahead of it, highs once again surge into the 90s. This boundary does look to bring scattered showers and storms to the region by Thursday night with the unsettled weather lasting into Friday. The front looks to lock upon us as we head into the weekend and with upper-level impulses moving along it, we stay unsettled. On and off showers as well as storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will cool some over the weekend with highs topping out in the low to mid-80s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer