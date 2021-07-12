Monday, July 12 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

77° / 62°
Sct. Showers
Sct. Showers 30% 77° 62°

Tuesday

87° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 87° 67°

Wednesday

91° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 91° 71°

Thursday

91° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 91° 71°

Friday

85° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 85° 70°

Saturday

85° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 85° 70°

Sunday

81° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 81° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

7 AM
Cloudy
17%
65°

65°

8 AM
Cloudy
15%
65°

67°

9 AM
Cloudy
15%
67°

68°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
68°

69°

11 AM
Cloudy
16%
69°

71°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
71°

72°

1 PM
Few Showers
37%
72°

74°

2 PM
Showers
53%
74°

74°

3 PM
Showers
47%
74°

74°

4 PM
Showers
38%
74°

74°

5 PM
Showers
37%
74°

74°

6 PM
Few Showers
33%
74°

74°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
74°

72°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
14%
72°

70°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
11%
70°

68°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
8%
68°

67°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

67°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
67°

66°

1 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

2 AM
Clear
9%
66°

65°

3 AM
Clear
9%
65°

65°

4 AM
Clear
9%
65°

64°

5 AM
Clear
9%
64°

64°

6 AM
Clear
9%
64°

Yesterday was a little comfier around the Ozarks as drier air worked into the area. The storm system that brought showers and storms to the region over the weekend isn’t out of here just yet though. This area of low pressure will move northeastward today and we’ll still keep the chance for showers on the backside of it. They will be hit and miss in nature but downpours are still possible. We will be on the backside of this low and that means NW winds prevail once again. That flow will keep us really cool for this time of year. Highs will rise back only into the middle to upper 70s for many spots around the viewing area. Skies begin to clear some overnight with lows remaining below average for this time of the year too. If you wanted to open your windows, it wouldn’t be a bad night for it with temps falling back into the lower to middle 60s. High pressure build in tomorrow and that brings a return to the sunshine and also warmer conditions. As SW winds take back over, temperatures look to rise back into the upper 80s. The warming trend continues into mid-week ahead of our next cold front with the 90s on tap area-wide. Mainly sunny skies are in store through our Hump Day with that humid feel making a comeback. This cold front moves our way late Thursday and ahead of it, highs once again surge into the 90s. This boundary does look to bring scattered showers and storms to the region by Thursday night with the unsettled weather lasting into Friday. The front looks to lock upon us as we head into the weekend and with upper-level impulses moving along it, we stay unsettled. On and off showers as well as storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will cool some over the weekend with highs topping out in the low to mid-80s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

65°F Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Stray shower or two possible. Low around 62F. Winds NW/SW at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F A few clouds. Stray shower or two possible. Low around 62F. Winds NW/SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

67°F Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Generally clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

65°F Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Mainly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fog

Rolla

65°F Fog Feels like 65°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph W
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

64°F Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

