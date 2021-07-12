Monday, July 12 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

76° / 62°
Sct. Showers
Sct. Showers 30% 76° 62°

Tuesday

86° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 86° 67°

Wednesday

90° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 90° 71°

Thursday

92° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 92° 70°

Friday

84° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 84° 69°

Saturday

86° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 86° 70°

Sunday

82° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 82° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
75°

73°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
73°

70°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
70°

68°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
68°

67°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
67°

67°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
67°

66°

1 AM
Clear
4%
66°

65°

2 AM
Clear
9%
65°

65°

3 AM
Clear
13%
65°

64°

4 AM
Clear
11%
64°

64°

5 AM
Clear
13%
64°

64°

6 AM
Clear
9%
64°

65°

7 AM
Sunny
9%
65°

68°

8 AM
Sunny
7%
68°

72°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
72°

76°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
76°

79°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
79°

81°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

83°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

84°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

86°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

86°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

85°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

Summer heat has been reluctant to show up so far this month. After a hot Friday last week, the heat made a full retreat with temperatures Sunday and today well below normal. In fact, high temperatures over the past couple of days are more typical for mid-May versus mid-July.

Clouds and showers have played a role in keeping temperatures unusually mild. They’ve been the result of a trough positioned over the area. The trough will lift out by Tuesday opening the door to drier, sunnier, and hotter weather.

For tonight, a few showers will linger into the early evening hours, mainly east of Hwy. 65. Drier air will gradually work in from the west. This will clear skies by late evening. With less cloud cover temperatures will get cooler by morning with most spots dipping into the low 60s.

There could be some patchy fog to start the day Tuesday. The morning sunshine will quickly warm temperatures into the upper 70s by late morning, climbing into the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon. Skies look mostly sunny west to partly cloudy east.

Hot weather will set up shop for a few days Wednesday into Thursday. The pattern looks mostly dry too. A few isolated showers may pop up in the afternoon heat to the east of Hwy. 65 Wednesday and to the northwest Thursday. The heat will peak on Thursday with afternoon highs in the low 90s.

The heat will retreat again Friday through the weekend. The jet stream will buckle again sending a trough into the Eastern U.S. This will push a cold front into the area. Initially, the front will stall before getting a push across the area on Sunday. The result will be scattered showers and storms Friday through Sunday.

It looks like severe weather chances will be minimal through this active stretch of weather ahead. The rainfall could be heavy though, at least in spots. And, there will be a risk of some localized flooding. Many areas could see 1 to 2″ with locally higher amounts.

Temperatures will be cooler too, at least during the day. Afternoon highs will be governed by cloud cover and rain, but low to mid-80s look common through the weekend.

The cold front will push south of the area by Monday. Clouds and showers will linger, gradually thinning out from north to south Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

73°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Stray shower or two possible. Low around 62F. Winds NW/SW at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F A few clouds. Stray shower or two possible. Low around 62F. Winds NW/SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

75°F Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
4 mph W
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

76°F Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Rain Shower

Rolla

72°F Rain Shower Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
48%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Rain Shower

West Plains

75°F Rain Shower Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
64°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
41%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100