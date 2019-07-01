Monday, July 1 Morning Forecast

Another warm and humid start this morning with temperatures in the 70’s.

It will be warm and humid again today. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80’s feeling like the low to middle 90’s with the humidity.

An isolated storm could bubble up on the heat and humidity of the day today, especially for counties south and east of Springfield. Most areas should stay dry, any storms that pop will not be organized.

Any storms that develop will collapse by sunset once we lose the daytime heat and humidity. We’ll have partly cloudy skies overnight tonight, staying warm and muggy with lows around 70 degrees.

Tomorrow starts a pattern that lingers through the rest of the 7-day. Our big high-pressure dome of heat and humidity that has kept us hot and dry starts to break down. This breakdown will allow the jet stream, or the path of storminess, to dip a little closer to the Ozarks and allow weak waves to ride through.

With heat and humidity still cranking with highs in the upper 80’s and dew points in the upper 60’s, isolated to widely scattered storms will be possible daily. Again, not all of us will see the rain as storms will not be organized or overly widespread. But, if you do head out on the water this week, just be sure to check the KOLR10 Weather App for any nearby lightning!

Highs stay near or a little above average through the week in the upper 80’s to near 90 degrees.