Monday, July 1 Morning Forecast

Warm and humid today with isolated storms possible

Another warm and humid start this morning with temperatures in the 70’s.

It will be warm and humid again today. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80’s feeling like the low to middle 90’s with the humidity.

An isolated storm could bubble up on the heat and humidity of the day today, especially for counties south and east of Springfield. Most areas should stay dry, any storms that pop will not be organized.

Any storms that develop will collapse by sunset once we lose the daytime heat and humidity. We’ll have partly cloudy skies overnight tonight, staying warm and muggy with lows around 70 degrees.

Tomorrow starts a pattern that lingers through the rest of the 7-day. Our big high-pressure dome of heat and humidity that has kept us hot and dry starts to break down. This breakdown will allow the jet stream, or the path of storminess, to dip a little closer to the Ozarks and allow weak waves to ride through.

With heat and humidity still cranking with highs in the upper 80’s and dew points in the upper 60’s, isolated to widely scattered storms will be possible daily. Again, not all of us will see the rain as storms will not be organized or overly widespread. But, if you do head out on the water this week, just be sure to check the KOLR10 Weather App for any nearby lightning!

Highs stay near or a little above average through the week in the upper 80’s to near 90 degrees.

Fair

Springfield

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
69°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Branson

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
70°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Harrison

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
68°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

88° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 88° 70°

Tuesday

85° / 70°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 85° 70°

Wednesday

87° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 87° 71°

Thursday

87° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 87° 71°

Friday

89° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 89° 71°

Saturday

88° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 88° 70°

Sunday

87° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 87° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

5 AM
Clear
0%
71°

71°

6 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

72°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

80°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
80°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
82°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
84°

84°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
86°

83°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

87°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
86°

85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

75°

12 AM
Clear
6%
75°

74°

1 AM
Clear
7%
74°

74°

2 AM
Clear
7%
74°

73°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
73°

72°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
72°

