Monday, July 1 Evening Forecast

We’re in full summer mode now.  The week ahead will feature hot and humid conditions with a few showers and thunderstorms around each day.

A pocket of moisture and storminess will sprawl out across the area this week before edging east by the weekend.  Hot and humid conditions each day will give way to a few showers and thunderstorms.  No widespread severe weather is expected, but expect some locally heavy downpours and lightning with the storms.  The strongest storms could also produce some strong wind gusts and small hail.  Most of the thunderstorm activity will develop during the afternoon, lingering into the evening before fading away.  During this holiday week, if you’re outside just remember to keep an eye and ear to the sky and take shelter if a storm comes up.

Saturday night into Sunday may offer up our most widespread rain chances as a cold front tries to edge south across the Ozarks.  The front looks like it may move far enough south and southwest for drier air to work in by Monday with a mainly dry day expected.

Fair

Springfield

79°F Fair Feels like 81°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
69°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

73°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
68°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
2 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Harrison

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
67°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

° / 69°
% ° 69°

Tuesday

86° / 70°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 86° 70°

Wednesday

86° / 70°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 86° 70°

Thursday

88° / 71°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 88° 71°

Friday

87° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 87° 70°

Saturday

87° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 87° 70°

Sunday

88° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 88° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

74°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
73°

73°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
73°

72°

2 AM
Clear
6%
72°

72°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
72°

71°

4 AM
Clear
8%
71°

71°

5 AM
Clear
8%
71°

70°

6 AM
Sunny
8%
70°

71°

7 AM
Sunny
11%
71°

74°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
9%
74°

77°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
8%
77°

80°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
8%
80°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

83°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

84°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
84°

85°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
85°

85°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

85°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
85°

84°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
84°

84°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
84°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
82°

