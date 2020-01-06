Monday, January 6 Morning Forecast

High-pressure is in control this morning, bringing us clear skies and a cold start with lows dipping into the 20’s.

We’ll keep high-pressure in control through tomorrow, keeping us mostly sunny, mild, and quiet. Expect highs to get into the upper 40’s, lower 50’s today, about 5-10 degrees above average.

We’ll have clear skies and cold temperatures tonight, lows dip into the upper 20’s.

Much of the same tomorrow – mostly sunny skies with mild, nice-for-January highs in the lower 50’s.

By Wednesday we’ll start to find our next storm brewing to the west. That will bring in a gusty southerly wind and warmer temperatures. Expect highs in the upper 50’s on Wednesday with sunshine and an elevated fire danger.

The storm starts to increase moisture in the Ozarks on Thursday with showers developing in the afternoon. Highs stay mild in the 50’s.

A secondary storm will develop to our southeast along the front. This will keep showers around through Friday. Heavy rain could set up for parts of the Ozarks, mainly SE of I-44. Early call for rain looks to be 1-3″, localized flooding may be a concern.

With the cold front being strong, separating a very cold/ dry and very warm/ moist air mass, we could also find a battleground of air masses, or threat of severe weather.

The main threat looks to be well to our south/ southeast in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, and then east towards Mississippi and Alabama. However, there could be enough juice that spreads into our far southeast counties near the state line. There, we may have to watch for isolated strong/ severe storms. Stay tuned for updates on that!

Temperatures stay warm on Friday with highs in the 50’s, but by Saturday the much colder air starts to roll in with lows dipping towards freezing overnight. That could mean as precipitation exits Saturday morning, some of it could be a mix to snow.

Highs on Saturday will be much colder in the 40’s. Skies clear and temperatures warm back into the 50’s on Sunday.