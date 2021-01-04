Monday, January 4 Morning Forecast

Our first full week of January will start off on a foggy note across the Ozarks as snowpack and moisture lingers closer to the surface. The clear skies and light winds have helped us as well so expect a soupy ride into work this AM with Dense Fog Advisories in effect through early today.

Freezing fog is likely too so watch out for isolated slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. We will have to watch for extensions into midday because of the light wind holding and the lack of mixing. Clouds will hang tough overall but I do think some sunshine will squeak out from behind the clouds later on this afternoon.

Highs will rise back into the 40s and possibly 50s across the area with milder temps south. Fog will be possible overnight once again with calm winds and a clear sky so be prepared Tuesday morning. Lows will fall toward average for this time of year, dipping into the mid-20s.

High pressure builds in tomorrow and with a southerly flow, an above-average afternoon will take shape. The low to mid-50s are in store across the KOLR 10 Viewing Area under mainly sunny skies. Our next disturbance will be developing as we approach mid-week and this will bring the next round of moisture. Rain is on the table for Hump Day but as colder air spills in behind this upper-level low, snow will become possible. Temps will dip toward freezing Wednesday night into early Thursday and without the effects of the sun, the primary form of precip. is looking more like snow.

This will continue into Thursday as this area of low-pressure tracks through the region. We’ll be on the backside of the storm by this time and that will lead to colder temps throughout the atmosphere. That could keep the wintry weather around Thursday.

Rain is looking a little more likely into Northwest Arkansas where temps will be just a little milder. We will be monitoring this system and the track closely as it could bring minor accumulations of snow so stay tuned! Colder air will hold across the Central U.S. heading into the weekend as a broad trough takes over. Highs will remain below average Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with readings expected to top out in the 30s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer