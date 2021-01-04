Monday, January 4 Evening Forecast

Early fog gave to sunshine and warmer temperatures today. We’ll enjoy the warmer weather for another day before we slip back into another period of cold and possibly wintry weather.

For tonight, we’ll have starry skies with temperatures falling into the 20s. Areas of fog are expected to develop after midnight and some of it could be locally dense.

Early fog will give way to a bright morning across the area on Tuesday. High cloudiness will be on the increase during the afternoon with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-50s.





The next storm will move into the area on Wednesday. Clouds will thicken up quickly Wednesday morning with rain developing over Western Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. An upper-level storm will be spinning it’s way around the Ozarks Wednesday night into Thursday with a track that will favor a changeover to snow Wednesday night with light snow into Thursday. The best chance for accumulations appears to be over Southern Missouri into Northern Arkansas, especially east of Hwy. 65. 1 to 2″ looks possible at this time. Temperatures will be close to freezing keeping the snow wet. Roads will likely be a little warm for accumulations and will remain mainly wet.

The storm will move east of the area by Friday with skies remaining mostly cloudy. Temperatures will remain in the 30s for highs.

We’ll remain in an interesting pattern through the weekend. The pattern will be a very blocky one across the U.S. making for a more southerly storm track for storms as they move across the U.S. The pattern will remain rather cloudy and cold through the weekend. Another storm may impact the area with a chance for some light snow Saturday night into Sunday.