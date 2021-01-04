Monday, January 4 Evening Forecast

Early fog gave to sunshine and warmer temperatures today. We’ll enjoy the warmer weather for another day before we slip back into another period of cold and possibly wintry weather.

For tonight, we’ll have starry skies with temperatures falling into the 20s. Areas of fog are expected to develop after midnight and some of it could be locally dense.

Early fog will give way to a bright morning across the area on Tuesday. High cloudiness will be on the increase during the afternoon with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-50s.

The next storm will move into the area on Wednesday. Clouds will thicken up quickly Wednesday morning with rain developing over Western Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. An upper-level storm will be spinning it’s way around the Ozarks Wednesday night into Thursday with a track that will favor a changeover to snow Wednesday night with light snow into Thursday. The best chance for accumulations appears to be over Southern Missouri into Northern Arkansas, especially east of Hwy. 65. 1 to 2″ looks possible at this time. Temperatures will be close to freezing keeping the snow wet. Roads will likely be a little warm for accumulations and will remain mainly wet.

The storm will move east of the area by Friday with skies remaining mostly cloudy. Temperatures will remain in the 30s for highs.

We’ll remain in an interesting pattern through the weekend. The pattern will be a very blocky one across the U.S. making for a more southerly storm track for storms as they move across the U.S. The pattern will remain rather cloudy and cold through the weekend. Another storm may impact the area with a chance for some light snow Saturday night into Sunday.

Clear

Springfield Mo

38°F Clear Feels like 32°
9 mph WNW
84%
Tonight

Mainly clear with fog possible. Low near 26F. Winds NW/SW at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Mainly clear with fog possible. Low near 26F. Winds NW/SW at 5 to 10 mph.
8 mph NW
0%
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

42°F Clear Feels like 38°
6 mph WNW
82%
Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F Mostly clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
5 mph WNW
9%
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

44°F Clear Feels like 40°
8 mph WNW
68%
Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Mainly clear. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
7 mph WNW
8%
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

38°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 31°
10 mph WNW
89%
Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
11 mph WNW
9%
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

43°F Clear Feels like 38°
9 mph NW
79%
Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F Generally clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
10 mph NW
8%
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

39° / 26°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 39° 26°

Tuesday

54° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 54° 35°

Wednesday

44° / 32°
PM Showers
PM Showers 40% 44° 32°

Thursday

36° / 27°
Rain/Snow
Rain/Snow 50% 36° 27°

Friday

37° / 25°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 17% 37° 25°

Saturday

36° / 26°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 14% 36° 26°

Sunday

35° / 25°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 11% 35° 25°

