Today was definitely the warm before the storm. Temperatures climbed to some of the warmest levels yet this year with a high of 64° in Springfield. It’s hard to believe a winter storm is on the way.

We’ll enjoy a fairly mild next 24 hours as we await the arrival of a cold front late in the day Tuesday. Skies this evening will remain mostly clear, but clouds will fill in after midnight. Temperatures will only fall into the 40s for lows.

There may be a few breaks in the clouds Tuesday morning, and this along with an uptick in humidity will send temperatures back into the 50s to near 60°. Rain showers will break out by afternoon, becoming most numerous along and behind a cold front that will be pressing southeast into the Ozarks. The cold front will push across the I-44 corridor by early Tuesday evening, clearing Northern Arkansas Wednesday morning.

Rain showers will continue Tuesday night with a transition over to freezing rain as temperatures drop below freezing. That will happen around 3 am to 4 am in Springfield. Temperatures by sunrise will be in the upper 20s and will hold steady in the 20s throughout the day. Below freezing temperatures will gradually build southeast throughout the day Wednesday with the freezing line moving across Northern Arkansas Wednesday afternoon.

Freezing rain and sleet will gradually switch to all snow Wednesday night along and north of the interstate. Areas further south will tend to hold onto freezing rain and sleet with a changeover to snow during the day Thursday. Snow will remain possible over much of the area into Thursday night.

Freezing rain will result in a light glaze across much of the area with the highest totals across Northern Arkansas into South Central Missouri where ice accumulations might approach a quarter of an inch. At this stage, an ice storm is not expected.

It looks like there may be quite a bit of sleet, especially south of the interstate where sleet totals of up to an inch are possible.

Snow will be heaviest to the north of the interstate where snow will be the primary mode of wintry precipitation. Higher snow to liquid ratios will also help boost totals. Amounts of a foot or more are certainly possible across parts of Central Missouri from Jefferson City east toward Hannibal, MO. A general 10″ or more is expected across areas from Stockton Lake east through Lake of the Ozarks. Further south along the interstate, sleet will cut more into the snow totals, but 6 to 10″ is expected. The lighter accumulations will be further south where the storm will be primarily freezing rain and sleet with some snow on top.

Travel will become hazardous across the area with this storm. They’ll begin to deteriorate during the day, quickly worsening by late afternoon as we lose daylight and temperatures continue to drop. Untreated and unplowed roads will remain sleet and snow-covered into this upcoming weekend.

Temperatures will become very cold during this storm, struggling to warm out of the teens in much of the area Thursday. This will come with brisk northeast winds and wind chills in the single digits.

Lows in the single digits above zero are possible Friday and Saturday mornings and could dip below zero in some areas.

Temperatures will remain below freezing across most of the Ozarks until later in the day Saturday. The weekend will remain chilly though with highs only in the 30s and 40s. The deep snow cover will be slow to melt away with much of it remaining on the ground into next week.

The weekend does look quiet with little to no precipitation expected.