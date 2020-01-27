Monday, January 27 Morning Forecast

DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 10 AM. Visibility is dropping to a quarter mile or less at times. Take it slow on the roads, leave some extra space between you and the car in front of you. Use headlights even after the sun comes up!

With clear skies, calm winds, and temperatures near/below freezing, you’ll also have frost on your windshield this morning. Give yourself some extra time to defrost the windshield and clean it off!

After a foggy start, we’ll be quiet this afternoon. Clouds should work on clearing bringing mostly sunny skies and mild highs similar to yesterday in the lower 50’s.

Clouds increase tonight ahead of our next big storm. Lows dip into the lower 30’s.

Expect mostly cloudy skies and much colder 30’s on Tuesday. Rain arrives late from the southwest as a storm system deepens and develops near the Texas panhandle.

As cold air wraps around the low from the top, we’ll find the northern tier of rain change to snow overnight into Wednesday morning. Snow showers work on exiting Wednesday afternoon.

While there’s still some uncertainty in the storm’s track, snow totals look light, generally 1-2″ possible mainly north of the stateline. Stay tuned for a more detailed forecast.

Clouds hang around Thursday and Friday with highs in the 40’s. A warming trend is expected this weekend.