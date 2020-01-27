Monday, January 27 Morning Forecast

Dense fog to start, then a nice day ahead!

DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 10 AM. Visibility is dropping to a quarter mile or less at times. Take it slow on the roads, leave some extra space between you and the car in front of you. Use headlights even after the sun comes up!

With clear skies, calm winds, and temperatures near/below freezing, you’ll also have frost on your windshield this morning. Give yourself some extra time to defrost the windshield and clean it off!

After a foggy start, we’ll be quiet this afternoon. Clouds should work on clearing bringing mostly sunny skies and mild highs similar to yesterday in the lower 50’s.

Clouds increase tonight ahead of our next big storm. Lows dip into the lower 30’s.

Expect mostly cloudy skies and much colder 30’s on Tuesday. Rain arrives late from the southwest as a storm system deepens and develops near the Texas panhandle.

As cold air wraps around the low from the top, we’ll find the northern tier of rain change to snow overnight into Wednesday morning. Snow showers work on exiting Wednesday afternoon.

While there’s still some uncertainty in the storm’s track, snow totals look light, generally 1-2″ possible mainly north of the stateline. Stay tuned for a more detailed forecast.

Clouds hang around Thursday and Friday with highs in the 40’s. A warming trend is expected this weekend.

Overcast

Springfield

28°F Overcast Feels like 22°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

36°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

40°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

52° / 31°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 52° 31°

Tuesday

38° / 30°
Cloudy with late day rain
Cloudy with late day rain 40% 38° 30°

Wednesday

37° / 30°
Morning snow showers
Morning snow showers 30% 37° 30°

Thursday

41° / 30°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 41° 30°

Friday

46° / 32°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 46° 32°

Saturday

49° / 36°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 49° 36°

Sunday

58° / 43°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 58° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

27°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
27°

30°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
30°

34°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
34°

39°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
39°

44°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

48°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

50°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

51°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
51°

50°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

52°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

45°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
45°

42°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
42°

39°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
39°

37°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
37°

35°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
35°

33°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
33°

33°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
33°

33°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
33°

32°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
32°

32°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
32°

32°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
32°

31°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
31°

31°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
31°

31°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
31°

Trending Stories