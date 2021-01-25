Monday, January 25 Evening Forecast

Heavy rain and thunder swept across the Ozarks Sunday night into Monday morning. Record rainfall totals for January 5th were recorded at all of the major reporting sites across Southern Missouri. A general 1 to 2″ of rain fell with totals of 2 to 3″ in some areas. This led to rises in area creeks and rivers.



Rainfall Since Sunday Evening

The rain was replaced with drizzly weather Monday north of Hwy. 60. Some sunshine actually developed across Northern Arkansas.

Afternoon Sun In Harrison, AR (Photo Credit: Kasen Mullins)

For tonight, we’ll find cloudy skies hanging around north of the state line with clouds moving back into the south. The night looks mostly dry, but a cold front moving through may generate a band of very light showers late in the night. Temperatures will gradually fall back into the 30s with lows Tuesday morning in the low to mid-30s.

The dreary pattern will hang around through Tuesday in most areas. South of the state line is where there will be a better opportunity for peeks of sun. Temperatures will remain cold north to south with highs in the 30s to the north and low to mid-40s across Northern Arkansas.

An upper-level storm will bring snow to the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Amounts look light with a general inch or less scenario, but there’s some potential for pockets of slightly higher amounts. The snow will also have an easy time sticking given that it’s moving through very early in the day. This will result in a chance for snow-covered or slushy roads early Wednesday before daylight can melt it off roads. Temperatures look cold with skies remaining cloudy.

Sunshine returns on Thursday along with warmer temperatures. The warming trend will continue into Saturday ensuring rain with the next storm that moves through on Saturday. The day as a whole looks wet Saturday with dry weather on Sunday. Clouds may be tough to clear out though. Temperatures look colder too by Sunday.

Sunshine will return by Monday with temperatures trending higher again.