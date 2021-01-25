Monday, January 25 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Heavy rain and thunder swept across the Ozarks Sunday night into Monday morning. Record rainfall totals for January 5th were recorded at all of the major reporting sites across Southern Missouri. A general 1 to 2″ of rain fell with totals of 2 to 3″ in some areas. This led to rises in area creeks and rivers.

  • Rainfall Since Sunday Evening

The rain was replaced with drizzly weather Monday north of Hwy. 60. Some sunshine actually developed across Northern Arkansas.

Afternoon Sun In Harrison, AR (Photo Credit: Kasen Mullins)

For tonight, we’ll find cloudy skies hanging around north of the state line with clouds moving back into the south. The night looks mostly dry, but a cold front moving through may generate a band of very light showers late in the night. Temperatures will gradually fall back into the 30s with lows Tuesday morning in the low to mid-30s.

The dreary pattern will hang around through Tuesday in most areas. South of the state line is where there will be a better opportunity for peeks of sun. Temperatures will remain cold north to south with highs in the 30s to the north and low to mid-40s across Northern Arkansas.

An upper-level storm will bring snow to the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Amounts look light with a general inch or less scenario, but there’s some potential for pockets of slightly higher amounts. The snow will also have an easy time sticking given that it’s moving through very early in the day. This will result in a chance for snow-covered or slushy roads early Wednesday before daylight can melt it off roads. Temperatures look cold with skies remaining cloudy.

Sunshine returns on Thursday along with warmer temperatures. The warming trend will continue into Saturday ensuring rain with the next storm that moves through on Saturday. The day as a whole looks wet Saturday with dry weather on Sunday. Clouds may be tough to clear out though. Temperatures look colder too by Sunday.

Sunshine will return by Monday with temperatures trending higher again.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

48°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
11 mph WSW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with a lingering sprinkle/flurry. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
31°F Overcast with a lingering sprinkle/flurry. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Branson

51°F Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

52°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 51°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Some clouds. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fog

Rolla

40°F Fog Feels like 36°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Overcast. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fog

West Plains

47°F Fog Feels like 47°
Wind
1 mph ESE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of fog early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Areas of fog early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

51° / 31°
AM Rain
AM Rain 60% 51° 31°

Tuesday

35° / 27°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 35° 27°

Wednesday

33° / 20°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 40% 33° 20°

Thursday

43° / 28°
Sunny
Sunny 14% 43° 28°

Friday

52° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 52° 39°

Saturday

51° / 34°
Rain
Rain 43% 51° 34°

Sunday

44° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 44° 29°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

6 PM
Cloudy
4%
49°

47°

7 PM
Cloudy
4%
47°

46°

8 PM
Cloudy
4%
46°

45°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
45°

44°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
44°

43°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
43°

42°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
42°

40°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
40°

39°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
39°

37°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
37°

36°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
36°

36°

5 AM
Cloudy
11%
36°

35°

6 AM
Cloudy
11%
35°

34°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
34°

33°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
33°

33°

9 AM
Cloudy
9%
33°

33°

10 AM
Cloudy
8%
33°

34°

11 AM
Cloudy
7%
34°

34°

12 PM
Cloudy
4%
34°

35°

1 PM
Cloudy
3%
35°

36°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
36°

37°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
37°

37°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
37°

37°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
37°
Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100

Big Game Station