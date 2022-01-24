Monday, January 24 Morning Forecast

A cold front approaches the area today and it’s going to allow for a big-time warm-up across the Ozarks! Breezy SW winds will usher in milder air with highs expected to get back into mid and upper 50s. We’ll start the day with some sunshine but we’ll see a bit more cloud cover this afternoon as the boundary moves closer. The clouds remain thick overnight as the front slides through but clouds diminish late with temps really cooling down. Sunshine takes back over Tuesday with highs struggling. Afternoon readings only look to rise into the 20s and 30s which is well below average for this time of the year. Temperatures stay chilly through mid-week with highs topping out in the mid-30s in the metro. It will be bright though as high pressure at the surface continues to move eastward. That will make for warming conditions into Thursday ahead of our next cold front. This boundary is also looking to come through dry but will bring a cool-down as we end the workweek. Temps Thursday afternoon climb back toward seasonable norms, rising into the low to mid-40s under more clouds than sun. Clouds diminish behind the disturbance on Friday with the mid-30s on tap Friday afternoon. The rollercoaster ride of our temperatures continues into the weekend with a warm-up on the docket. The 50s make a return both Saturday and Sunday ahead of our final cold front of the week. This one likely moves in by Sunday evening and this one will bring cooler weather as we head into early next week.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer