Monday, January 24 Morning Forecast

Monday

57° / 17°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 57° 17°

Tuesday

30° / 13°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 30° 13°

Wednesday

36° / 24°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 36° 24°

Thursday

43° / 18°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 43° 18°

Friday

34° / 22°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 34° 22°

Saturday

50° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 50° 29°

Sunday

51° / 27°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 51° 27°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

43°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
43°

47°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

50°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
50°

53°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
53°

54°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
54°

54°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

52°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
51°

49°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
49°

45°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
45°

43°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
43°

40°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
40°

38°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
38°

36°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
36°

33°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
33°

31°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
31°

28°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
28°

26°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
26°

25°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
25°

23°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
23°

21°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
21°

20°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
20°

20°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
20°

19°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
19°

A cold front approaches the area today and it’s going to allow for a big-time warm-up across the Ozarks! Breezy SW winds will usher in milder air with highs expected to get back into mid and upper 50s. We’ll start the day with some sunshine but we’ll see a bit more cloud cover this afternoon as the boundary moves closer. The clouds remain thick overnight as the front slides through but clouds diminish late with temps really cooling down. Sunshine takes back over Tuesday with highs struggling. Afternoon readings only look to rise into the 20s and 30s which is well below average for this time of the year. Temperatures stay chilly through mid-week with highs topping out in the mid-30s in the metro. It will be bright though as high pressure at the surface continues to move eastward. That will make for warming conditions into Thursday ahead of our next cold front. This boundary is also looking to come through dry but will bring a cool-down as we end the workweek. Temps Thursday afternoon climb back toward seasonable norms, rising into the low to mid-40s under more clouds than sun. Clouds diminish behind the disturbance on Friday with the mid-30s on tap Friday afternoon. The rollercoaster ride of our temperatures continues into the weekend with a warm-up on the docket. The 50s make a return both Saturday and Sunday ahead of our final cold front of the week. This one likely moves in by Sunday evening and this one will bring cooler weather as we head into early next week.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Fair

Springfield Mo

40°F Fair Feels like 33°
Wind
11 mph SW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 17F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
17°F Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 17F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

31°F Sunny Feels like 26°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
23°F Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

42°F Sunny Feels like 39°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
23°F Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

43°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 38°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 14F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
14°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 14F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

37°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 30°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
23°F A few passing clouds. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

