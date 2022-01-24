Monday, January 24 Evening Forecast

Temperatures soared on Monday with the warmest highs of the year registered across much of Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas. Springfield hit 61°, the warmest reading since New Year’s Eve.

The temperature roller coaster ride continues though. Tuesday will feature below freezing highs across most of the area as another shot of arctic air builds into the Ozarks. Winds will be breezy out of the north and this will drive wind chills down into the single digits and teens.

The arctic high will settle into the region Tuesday night and with mostly clear skies look for temperatures to tumble into the single digits and teens Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be bright and cold with light winds. Temperatures will climb too or just a little above freezing during the afternoon.

The next cold front will arrive late Thursday. Clouds will build ahead of the front, but no rain or snow is expected as the front slides through. Temperatures will climb above freezing across the area, but the day will remain chilly with highs in the 40s.

The next round of cold will sweep in behind Thursday’s front. It will be a brief round of cold, but it will be a cold close to the week. Sunshine and highs in the 30s will be on the menu for Friday.

The cold will quickly ease over the weekend as the pipeline for cold shots orients further east. Westerly winds will blow in warmer air Saturday with afternoon highs in the 40s and low 50s. The pattern will hold onto a mild look into early next week with highs well into the 50s Monday and Tuesday with 60s a possibility.

Jamie Warriner