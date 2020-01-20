Monday, January 20 Morning Forecast

Frigid cold start, a few flurries possible this afternoon

Arctic air is gripping the Ozarks this morning. Lows are dropping into the teens with wind chills in the single digits. Dress in layers and bundle up! Don’t forget the hats, gloves, mittens, and scarves!

Arctic air stays in place today, keeping highs below freezing despite sunshine. Temperatures will only warm into the upper 20’s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.

A clipper, or upper-level low-pressure center that tracks near the Great Lakes, will pass just to our northeast today. We could get clipped by a few snow flurries especially to the north and east of Springfield. Any snow accumulations will be light at a half-inch or less.

Any snow clears this evening, we’ll have mostly clear skies tonight. Temperatures get cold again with lows in the teens feeling like single digits.

The Arctic air moves east tomorrow thanks to steady southeasterly winds. Highs will still be below average, but rebound into the upper 30’s under mostly sunny skies.

The pattern turns active starting on Wednesday. The jet stream, or pathway of storminess, opens up to the southwest and starts to track over the Ozarks. That will allow little burps of disturbances to roll through.

On Wednesday we’ll probably start out cold enough for a wintry mix initially, warming to a cold rain in the afternoon with highs in the middle 30’s.

On Thursday we’ll start with the cold rain, but then find more cold Canadian air wrapping into the Ozarks. This could lead to a transition to snow by the late afternoon/ evening.

The main storm finally deepens near the area on Friday. If it tracks to our south, we’ll have a chance of snow in the Ozarks on Friday, clearing by Saturday morning. If it tracks to the north we’ll find more of a wintry mix/ cold rain.

Highs stay cold in the 30’s through Friday. Expect chilly 40’s on Saturday with warmer highs nearing 50 degrees on Sunday.

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

29° / 16°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 29° 16°

Tuesday

39° / 27°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 39° 27°

Wednesday

36° / 34°
Cloudy with a wintry mix
Cloudy with a wintry mix 60% 36° 34°

Thursday

38° / 30°
Mix of rain and snow
Mix of rain and snow 70% 38° 30°

Friday

36° / 30°
Morning snow showers
Morning snow showers 40% 36° 30°

Saturday

41° / 28°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 41° 28°

Sunday

50° / 36°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 50° 36°

