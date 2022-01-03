Monday, January 2 Evening Forecast

The arctic blast is easing, but another one is gearing up for later this week.

For tonight, we’ll have starry skies. It won’t be as frigid as the past few nights, but still cold with temperatures falling back into the 20s.

Warmer weather on Tuesday will come with some wind as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Temperatures will climb to near 50° with winds cranking up by late morning. Wind gusts to 40 mph are possible in Springfield with gusts over 40 mph to the west and northwest.

The cold front Tuesday night will move through quietly but will be the first of a one-two punch that will lead to a frigid second half of the week. Waves of high cloudiness will keep skies partly sunny Wednesday with temperatures only warming into the mid to upper 30s.

The second hit will come late Wednesday night with an arctic front sweeping southeast through the area. Temperatures will be falling through the 20s Wednesday night and may keep falling into upper teens during the day Thursday with only a little recovery Thursday afternoon as sunshine develops. Wind chills will be in the single digits and low teens.

A pocket of upper-level energy sliding through the area Thursday morning will generate a risk of light snow and flurries Thursday morning. Given how cold it will be, all of it will stick making it easy for very light accumulations of a dusting up to possibly half an inch. The snow will be dry and roads will likely remain in good shape.

Temperatures will bottom out in the upper single digits and low teens Friday morning. The sunshine will be nice Friday, but it will be a struggle to get temperatures above freezing Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will be on the way back up by Saturday, but cloudy skies will likely mute the warm-up. The cloud cover may come with a risk of patchy drizzle with some showers also possible as another cold front moves through Saturday night.

We’ll be back to colder weather Sunday into Monday.