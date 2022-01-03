Monday, January 2 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

42° / 26°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 42° 26°

Tuesday

50° / 26°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 50° 26°

Wednesday

37° / 17°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 37° 17°

Thursday

21° / 10°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 40% 21° 10°

Friday

34° / 25°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 34° 25°

Saturday

49° / 31°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 49° 31°

Sunday

38° / 19°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 38° 19°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

34°

7 PM
Clear
1%
34°

32°

8 PM
Clear
1%
32°

31°

9 PM
Clear
1%
31°

28°

10 PM
Clear
1%
28°

27°

11 PM
Clear
1%
27°

28°

12 AM
Clear
1%
28°

27°

1 AM
Clear
1%
27°

27°

2 AM
Clear
3%
27°

27°

3 AM
Clear
3%
27°

27°

4 AM
Clear
3%
27°

28°

5 AM
Clear
3%
28°

28°

6 AM
Clear
3%
28°

29°

7 AM
Clear
2%
29°

29°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
29°

32°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
32°

36°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
36°

39°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

42°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
42°

44°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
44°

46°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
46°

46°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
46°

46°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

42°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

The arctic blast is easing, but another one is gearing up for later this week.

For tonight, we’ll have starry skies. It won’t be as frigid as the past few nights, but still cold with temperatures falling back into the 20s.

Warmer weather on Tuesday will come with some wind as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Temperatures will climb to near 50° with winds cranking up by late morning. Wind gusts to 40 mph are possible in Springfield with gusts over 40 mph to the west and northwest.

The cold front Tuesday night will move through quietly but will be the first of a one-two punch that will lead to a frigid second half of the week. Waves of high cloudiness will keep skies partly sunny Wednesday with temperatures only warming into the mid to upper 30s.

The second hit will come late Wednesday night with an arctic front sweeping southeast through the area. Temperatures will be falling through the 20s Wednesday night and may keep falling into upper teens during the day Thursday with only a little recovery Thursday afternoon as sunshine develops. Wind chills will be in the single digits and low teens.

A pocket of upper-level energy sliding through the area Thursday morning will generate a risk of light snow and flurries Thursday morning. Given how cold it will be, all of it will stick making it easy for very light accumulations of a dusting up to possibly half an inch. The snow will be dry and roads will likely remain in good shape.

Temperatures will bottom out in the upper single digits and low teens Friday morning. The sunshine will be nice Friday, but it will be a struggle to get temperatures above freezing Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will be on the way back up by Saturday, but cloudy skies will likely mute the warm-up. The cloud cover may come with a risk of patchy drizzle with some showers also possible as another cold front moves through Saturday night.

We’ll be back to colder weather Sunday into Monday.

Clear

Springfield Mo

34°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

35°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable.
25°F Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

33°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

30°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
25°F Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

28°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
23°F Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Jamie Warriner