Monday, January 18 Morning Forecast

Our Martin Luther King holiday will feature quite a bit of cloud cover as a weak disturbance sweeps into the area.

There will be some sun though, especially early and developing again later in the afternoon. Despite the clouds, temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 50s southwest to 40s northeast.

Temperatures will be chilliest for our northeastern communities where a sprinkle is possible and the cloud cover remains thick.

A trailing cold front will usher in some colder air by Tuesday as flow takes over from the northwest. Clouds will be thick to start the day, thinning out during the afternoon. Temperatures will only climb into the low to mid-40s. Wednesday and Thursday will be our warmest days of the week. Partly cloudy skies are on the table for Wednesday with more clouds around by Thursday thanks to a system tracking by to our south. Highs will surge back into the low to mid-50s across the Ozarks which is well above average for this time of the year. Colder weather returns as we finish up the week behind a front that will push southward late Thursday. We could see a few sprinkles or flurries Friday ahead of another disturbance which will arrive over the weekend. Temperatures will only warm into the low to mid-40s. The weekend is looking quite unsettled as this area of low pressure progresses toward the region.

Clouds will thicken up heading through our Saturday with precipitation developing during the day. Temperatures may be cold enough to support a light wintry mix early in Central Missouri which is something we’ll be watching closely. Rain looks to be the primary form of precipitation though with moisture sticking around Sunday before clearing out early next week

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer