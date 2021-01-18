Monday, January 18 Morning Forecast

Our Martin Luther King holiday will feature quite a bit of cloud cover as a weak disturbance sweeps into the area.

There will be some sun though, especially early and developing again later in the afternoon. Despite the clouds, temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 50s southwest to 40s northeast.

Temperatures will be chilliest for our northeastern communities where a sprinkle is possible and the cloud cover remains thick.

A trailing cold front will usher in some colder air by Tuesday as flow takes over from the northwest. Clouds will be thick to start the day, thinning out during the afternoon. Temperatures will only climb into the low to mid-40s. Wednesday and Thursday will be our warmest days of the week. Partly cloudy skies are on the table for Wednesday with more clouds around by Thursday thanks to a system tracking by to our south. Highs will surge back into the low to mid-50s across the Ozarks which is well above average for this time of the year. Colder weather returns as we finish up the week behind a front that will push southward late Thursday. We could see a few sprinkles or flurries Friday ahead of another disturbance which will arrive over the weekend. Temperatures will only warm into the low to mid-40s. The weekend is looking quite unsettled as this area of low pressure progresses toward the region.

Clouds will thicken up heading through our Saturday with precipitation developing during the day. Temperatures may be cold enough to support a light wintry mix early in Central Missouri which is something we’ll be watching closely. Rain looks to be the primary form of precipitation though with moisture sticking around Sunday before clearing out early next week

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Sunny

Springfield Mo

28°F Sunny Feels like 21°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy.. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 15 mph.
28°F Mostly cloudy.. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Branson

28°F Sunny Feels like 24°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

34°F Sunny Feels like 32°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

26°F Sunny Feels like 20°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

27°F Sunny Feels like 22°
Wind
4 mph SW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Overcast. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

52° / 28°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 52° 28°

Tuesday

44° / 27°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 44° 27°

Wednesday

52° / 37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 52° 37°

Thursday

56° / 32°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 56° 32°

Friday

44° / 27°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 44° 27°

Saturday

42° / 34°
Showers
Showers 30% 42° 34°

Sunday

51° / 39°
Showers
Showers 30% 51° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

32°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
32°

35°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
35°

40°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
40°

42°

11 AM
Cloudy
1%
42°

44°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
44°

46°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
46°

48°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
48°

50°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
50°

51°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
51°

50°

5 PM
Cloudy
1%
50°

47°

6 PM
Cloudy
1%
47°

45°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
45°

43°

8 PM
Cloudy
2%
43°

41°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
41°

39°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
39°

37°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
37°

36°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
36°

34°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
34°

33°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
33°

33°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
33°

32°

4 AM
Cloudy
9%
32°

32°

5 AM
Cloudy
9%
32°

31°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
31°

31°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
31°
