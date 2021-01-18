Monday, January 18 Evening Forecast

Clouds have been tough to get rid of today, but it didn’t slow temperatures down too much. After a cold morning, temperatures climbed into the 50s during the afternoon compliments of southwest winds ahead of a cold front.

The cold front will push southeast across the area this evening, shifting winds to a more northwest direction and ushering in some chilly air. Skies will remain mainly cloudy throughout the night but may thin out enough to allow temperatures to drop down into the 20s. Clouds will thicken back up by morning with a cloudy start to Tuesday expected.

Cloudy skies and cold temperatures will greet folks as they head back to work Tuesday. The cloud cover should thin out a bit from west to east during the afternoon. It will definitely be a coat kind of day though with temperatures struggling to warm into the upper 30s and 40s Tuesday afternoon. The chilliest readings will tend to be along and north of the interstate from Springfield northeast.





Clouds will clear out Tuesday night opening the door to colder overnight lows. Temperatures will fall well into the 20s by Wednesday morning.

We’ll shake off the morning cold with a fair amount of sun during the morning hours. Clouds will thicken up again from the southwest by the end of the day. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s and low 50s.





Thursday will start with mostly cloudy skies with skies becoming mostly sunny during the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the 50s for highs.

The milder weather will again give way to colder temperatures as we close out the week. Friday will be partly sunny and chilly with highs in the low to mid-40s.

A storm moving out of the Southwest will lead to a chance for showers by Sunday. Saturday looks cold and dry. Showers will move in late Saturday night or Sunday morning. There could be a bit of sleet mixing in initially before it’s just a cold rain. The risk for showers will continue throughout the day Sunday along with mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures will likely remain cool with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Temperatures likely won’t drop much Monday night as a storm approaches from the west. A surface low should pass south of the area during the day making for a wet and cool day with rain expected much of the day along with cool temperatures.