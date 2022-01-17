Monday, January 17 Morning Forecast

Milder air begins to take over the Ozarks as we progress through the next couple of days as NW flow aloft continues. This pattern will keep us quiet as we begin the workweek with highs rounding out in the lower 40s. Temperatures surge back into the mid-50s tomorrow as a stronger southerly breeze develops ahead of our next cold front. As more moisture streams up into the viewing area, we’ll see a little more cloud cover developing and that trend continues into our Wednesday. For the most part, this boundary pushes through the Ozarks dry but a stray shower or two is a possibility, especially south of metro. Much colder air takes over Wednesday as the cold front slides in with temperatures tumbling throughout our Hump Day. Highs early in the day will start off around freezing, then dip into the 20s by afternoon. Lows are going to be bitter as we awaken on Thursday with temps in the single digits. High pressure takes over for the latter half of the week which does keep us on the colder side of things. Highs stay well below average on Thursday and Friday both with highs in the 20s and 30s. Sunshine prevails as well through this coming weekend with highs starting to rebound. Afternoon readings look to rise back into the upper 40s and lower 50s by this coming Sunday under mainly sunny conditions.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer