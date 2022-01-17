Monday, January 17 Evening Forecast

The thaw is now underway. Temperatures climbed into the low 40s with a lot of the snow melting off Monday afternoon. The exception to this is areas where heavy snow fell this past weekend. Even these areas will see a lot of the snow disappear through Tuesday with temperatures climbing into the 50s. Enjoy the brief warmup though with frigid weather and some light wintry weather moving in on Wednesday.

For tonight, we can expect bright moonshine and temperatures hovering around freezing.

High cloudiness will begin streaming in by sunrise Tuesday and it will make for a mostly sunny to partly sunny day. Breezy south to southwest winds will usher in warmer air, but it will be blowing over the deeper snow cover to the south. This and the high cloudiness will tend to mute the warm-up just a little. Afternoon readings will still top 50° across the area.

The warm-up will do an about-face Wednesday as an arctic air mass builds in. Temperatures will be dropping from north to south Wednesday morning with most of the area in the 20s by late afternoon. Wind chills will also be dropping, falling into the single digits by sunset.

A round of wintry weather will accompany the plunge in temperatures. Drizzle is expected to break out Wednesday morning south of the interstate with a changeover to freezing drizzle as temperatures drop below freezing. There will then be a changeover to some light snow before it ends Wednesday evening. It looks like it will be just enough precipitation for a light glaze and dusting of snow over areas south of the interstate.

The core of the next wave of cold will be over the area Thursday. Morning lows in the single digits and teens will only warm into the upper teens and 20s Thursday, despite mostly sunny skies.

Another frigid night will follow with readings again dipping into the single digits and teens by Friday morning. The cold air mass will still have enough influence to keep most of the area from warming above freezing.

The cold will ease a bit over the weekend though. The weekend looks dry too. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Saturday with sunnier weather slated for Sunday. Temperatures Saturday will warm into the 30s and into the 40s Sunday.

The warmup will carry over into Monday of next week, but another cold blast is likely to follow.