Monday, January 13 Morning Forecast

Gradual warming trend, next rain chances —

We’re starting off this morning with a few slicks spots and patchy fog.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for counties along I-49 until 8 AM. Use extra time as you head out the door this morning.

An Areal Flood Advisory has been issued for most of our counties until 9:45 AM. Turn around, don’t drown.

Temperatures will top off in the lower 50’s with a few clouds during the day. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 40’s with patchy fog possible.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy but warmer. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s with overnight lows in the upper 40’s.

We are in a quiet pattern through the middle of the week.

Wednesday will be warmer with temperatures in the 60’s. A cold front will swing through the Ozarks bringing colder conditions and maybe a shower or two. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30’s.

Thursday, temperatures will only top off in the middle 40’s with a few clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Showers return for the day on Friday. As of right now, it looks like heavy rain and gusty winds will be the primary threats but a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. A severe weather threat is something that needs to be monitored.

Clear

Springfield

28°F Clear Feels like 18°
12 mph SSE
100%
Tonight

A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
16 mph SSW
20%
Waning Gibbous

Branson

27°F Feels like 27°
0 mph
100%
Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Some clouds. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
7 mph SSW
10%
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

29°F Clear Feels like 24°
5 mph ESE
92%
Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
8 mph SSW
10%
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

50° / 41°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 50° 41°

Tuesday

57° / 47°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 10% 57° 47°

Wednesday

61° / 31°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 10% 61° 31°

Thursday

45° / 39°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 0% 45° 39°

Friday

59° / 30°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 60% 59° 30°

Saturday

41° / 24°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 41° 24°

Sunday

40° / 27°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 40° 27°

Hourly Forecast

28°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
28°

28°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
28°

28°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
28°

30°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

33°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
33°

37°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
37°

40°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

42°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

46°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

50°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

51°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
51°

46°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

43°

5 PM
Sunny
10%
43°

41°

6 PM
Clear
10%
41°

41°

7 PM
Clear
10%
41°

41°

8 PM
Clear
10%
41°

41°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
41°

41°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
41°

41°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
41°

41°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
41°

41°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
41°

41°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
41°

41°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
41°

41°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
41°

