Monday, January 13 Morning Forecast

Gradual warming trend, next rain chances —

We’re starting off this morning with a few slicks spots and patchy fog.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for counties along I-49 until 8 AM. Use extra time as you head out the door this morning.





An Areal Flood Advisory has been issued for most of our counties until 9:45 AM. Turn around, don’t drown.

Temperatures will top off in the lower 50’s with a few clouds during the day. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 40’s with patchy fog possible.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy but warmer. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s with overnight lows in the upper 40’s.

We are in a quiet pattern through the middle of the week.

Wednesday will be warmer with temperatures in the 60’s. A cold front will swing through the Ozarks bringing colder conditions and maybe a shower or two. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30’s.

Thursday, temperatures will only top off in the middle 40’s with a few clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Showers return for the day on Friday. As of right now, it looks like heavy rain and gusty winds will be the primary threats but a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. A severe weather threat is something that needs to be monitored.